‘Divine Intervention’: Complete Stranger Helps Save BYU Soccer Player From More Than 2,000 Miles Away
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — BYU linebacker and strong safety Chaz Ah You gears up for the upcoming season, but a year ago he nearly gave up not only football, but also his life.
Chaz said he was suicidal and that he might have gone through with it if he hadn’t been for a stranger who lives more than 2,000 miles away.
Ah You was at the top of his game in 2019, but hit a new low the following spring, quietly suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts when he got a direct message on Twitter from someone he’d never met.
“I’m Fonda Bryant,” she said in an online video. “I struggle with clinical depression and I am a 26-year-old suicide survivor.”
Bryant is a certified suicide prevention instructor who saves lives not with CPR, but with questioning, persuasion and referral. She was scrolling Twitter at her home in Charlotte, North Carolina, when she saw a video of Ah You.
“I just knew something wasn’t right. It was the way he spoke. It was just his mannerisms,” Bryant told ABC4 News. “I messaged him in his DMs and I asked him ‘Hey young man, are you okay?’ … I asked him directly, ‘Are you suicidal?’ He disappeared for two weeks, but that didn’t stop me. I kept messaging him in his DM: ‘Are you okay? Are you okay? Let me help you. I’m a suicide survivor myself. We can get through this.'”
Finally, Ah You responded, and the two started a dialogue.
“We started texting offline,” she said. “And he told me that two weeks before I contacted him, he was planning suicide… That’s the eighth leading cause of death in Utah and the number one killer in Utah for young people aged 10 to 24.”
But fortunately, Ah, you have not become a statistic; Bryant convinced him to seek help.
“She kind of helped me get myself to be open about this,” Ah You told BYUTV’s SportsNation. “She’s a big supporter of mental health and she said there are a lot of people who struggle with it, so I feel like I can be a voice for those people.”
The two met in December last year at the Coastal Carolina game. It clicked so well that the Cougars brought Bryant to Provo in April to teach the team the warning signs of suicide.
“I have no doubt that the players I’ve trained at BYU and all the student-athletes I’ve trained have the tools to help a teammate,” Bryant said. “And they won’t think twice about it.”
Bryant’s educational efforts also caught the attention of ABC4’s parent company, Nexstar Broadcasting, who named her Nexstar’s 2021 Remarkable Woman of the Year.
Bryant and Ah. You have both followed remarkable paths in life; some say the way those paths crossed was a miracle.
“I do believe it was divine intervention,” she said. “That I was on Twitter that day, saw that tweet and knew something was wrong, but the point is, anyone can save someone’s life if they care enough and learn those warning signs.”
Ah You is BYU’s projected starter with strong safety after missing most of last season with a leg injury.
Bryant will continue to teach suicide prevention this summer, including more college football teams.
For more information about Fonda, visit: https://naminc.org/fonda-bryant/ or follow her on Twitter @proudmom72
If you or someone you know is thinking about harming yourself, go to: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/ or call 1-800-273-8255.
For the SafeUT Crisis Chat, go to https://healthcare.utah.edu/hmhi/safe-ut/
