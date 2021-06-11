Women’s singles final takes on surprising shape in French Open





PARIS The 2021 French Open will be remembered for its endless surprises. Stars retreated. Top players lost early. The trend continued on Thursday as two long shots entered the women’s championship game. Elite women’s tennis has not had clear and consistent winners for a while, but a final between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic was a scenario that no one had predicted. Pavlyuchenkova, seeded 31st, defeated unseeded Slovenian Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-3 in the semifinals. Krejcikova, also unseeded, upset number 17 seed, Maria Sakkari of Greece, 7-5, 4-6, 9-7, in a match with wild momentum swings and match points on both sides of the net, even one involving a dropped line call. Pavlyuchenkova, 29, is a veteran who turned pro in 2005. Krejcikova, 25, is more of a late bloomer, arriving in 2014. But neither had reached a Grand Slam semi-final before, and it showed in the win despite multiple lost service games in nearly every set and more mistakes than most players could survive. Still, the effort was enough for each of them, if only barely.

I’ve always wanted to play a game like this, Krejcikova said to tears when her 3 hours and 18 minutes game came to an end. Even if I lost today I would be very proud of myself just fighting. Here and also in life, fighting is the most important thing. There have been only two multiple Grand Slam winners in women’s singles in the past four years, the opposite of what has happened in an absurdly top-heavy men’s game, dominated for so long by three of the greatest players of all time. Women’s tennis is more like golf. At the start of a Grand Slam event, dozens of women seem to have a chance to play deep into the tournament. There’s so much depth, Sakkaris coach Tom Hill said ahead of the semi-finals. Now the first round, the second round, you play against top players who can play. Of the two finalists, Krejcikova is the bigger surprise. Her game is filled with off-speed forehands and slashed backhands. Her service returns are mostly looped backhands. She usually shows limited strength and an approach that seems completely out of sync with the smash-mouth style so many women bring to court these days.

In Sakkari, Krejcikova faced a gym rat who has been working with a fitness trainer since she was 14 and preparing for tennis as a world-class sprinter. Sakkari, 25, enjoys being in the weight room almost as much as he does on the tennis court. Did that old saw hear that her muscles had muscles? That’s Sakari. Muscle strength does not win tennis tournaments, however. Skillful shot and surprise can often overcome power. Sakkari struggled with prosperity all afternoon, coughing up an early lead in the first set and narrowly surviving the second after leading 4-0. But when Sakkari equalized and the crowd gathered behind him, Krejcikova headed for a bathroom break that lasted several minutes longer than the usual pit stop during the match. Sakkari went to the field alone and complained to the umpire to get things moving or maybe give a warning.

When play resumed, Sakkari again took an early lead with a service break and had a match point with Krejcikova who served at 3-5. Krejcikova saved it with a swinging backhand volley and broke Sakkaris’ serve in the next game, forcing her to make a series of mistakes in long rallies filled with deep, lobed backhands from Krejcikova. After nearly three hours, Krejcikova had come up with the winning formula. Six more games were needed as Sakkari saved four match points, but couldn’t stop skipping and made 27 errors in the final set to make the result official. After the match, Krejcikova thanked Jana Novotna, a Czech compatriot who struggled for years to win a Grand Slam championship until she finally claimed the Wimbledon title in 1998. When Krejcikova was a teenager, she and her parents asked Novotna for help breaking into tennis. Novotna gave it. She died of cancer in 2017 at the age of 49.

She watches over me, Krejcikova said. In the other semifinal, Pavlyuchenkova put an end to years of frustration. She fell short in six Grand Slam quarterfinals before prevailing in Paris on Thursday. Pavlyuchenkova gave little indication in recent months that such a run was in the offing. She made it to the semifinals in Madrid last month, but otherwise had little to brag about. She only lasted an hour at the Australian Open and lost heavily in the first round to Naomi Osaka, the eventual champion. But in her first Grand Slam semi-final, Pavlyuchenkova was lucky enough to face a player ranked 86th in the world. Pavlyuchenkova was barely in control: she lost her serve twice in the first set and twice in the second. But she was much better than Zidansek, a 23-year-old whose inexperience and nerves showed when she lost her serve six times and made 33 unforced errors, compared to 22 for Pavlyuchenkova. Zidansek made a double foul in the middle of the net on set point and sent a shot that could have easily missed a foot at match point. Zidansek had come back from set-downs three times during the tournament and won third sets twice in the equivalent of tennis overtime (9-7 and 8-6), but couldn’t muster the same resilience against Pavlyuchenkova. Pavlyuchenkova was asked on Thursday what her younger self would say now that she had finally reached the ultimate match. Why did it take so long? she said. It’s been a long road, she continued. I had my own long special road. Everyone has different ways.







