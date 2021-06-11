23 years ago when India fielded two cricket teams at the same time





India now has two teams preparing to compete in England and Sri Lanka at the same time. The Indian team, led by Virat Kohli, has arrived in England to take part in the World Twenty20 final and a five-match test series against England. On the other hand, India’s second team led by Shikhar Dhawan will visit Sri Lanka in July. The Indian squad will play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty-20 games in Sri Lanka. This is not the first time that two Indian cricket teams have traveled to different countries to compete. In 1998, two separate Indian teams participated in the Commonwealth Games and the Sahara Cup. The Commonwealth Games program in Kuala Lumpur clashed with the Sahara Cup against Pakistan. This was the first time the CWG was held in an Asian country. Cricket was also included in the Commonwealth Games for the first and last time. Led by Ajay Jadeja, the team traveled to Kuala Lumpur with Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman. The BCCI sent the other squad with Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad under the captaincy of Mohammed Azharudding to the Sahara Cup. That year the Sahara Cup was organized in Canada. Team India left CWG in the group stage The Commonwealth Games included 16 teams, including Malaysia, Jamaica, Antigua and Northern Ireland. Antigua and Barbuda, Australia and Canada formed Group B. These matches were classified A and played with a red ball and white uniforms. India lost to Australia, but it triumphed over Canada. Due to the bad weather, there was no result against Antigua. India was eliminated in the first leg with one win and one loss. In the final match, Australia defeated India by 146 runs to advance to the semi-finals. Sachin Tendulkar, who was in tears at the Commonwealth Games at the time, was able to score just 28 runs in three games. South Africa won gold at the Commonwealth Games after beating Australia in the final. Pakistan clean sweep in Sahara Cup After the Commonwealth Games there was a lot of discussion. The BCCI agreed to send players to Canada for the last two Sahara Cup matches after India’s early exit from the Commonwealth Games. Pakistan, on the other hand, was adamant not to allow India to set up players who were not part of the first squad. The BCCI had previously stated that four players would be included in the Indian lineup that would face Pakistan’s Sachin Tendulkar, Ravindra Jadeja, Anil Kumble and Robin Singh. After some discussion, the BCCI decided that only Sachin and Jadeja would travel to Canada. Pakistan led the Sahara Cup series of five games 2-1 at the time. Jadeja played in the fourth game, but the BCCI was embarrassed when it couldn’t find Sachin. Sachin and his family had been on vacation to Khandala. Tendulkar made it to the last ODI, but Pakistan had already won the Sahara Cup after three wins. In this match, Sachin played an inning of 77 runs and India scored 256 runs for the loss of nine wickets due to skipper Azharuddin’s century. Pakistan defeated India by five wickets to win the series 4-1 after Saeed Anwar’s 83 and Amir Sohail’s 97. This time, however, the circumstances are different. In 1998, the BCCI sent half of the top players to each location. This time, however, the BCCI has sent its best team, prioritizing the tour of England and the WTC final. Sri Lanka will host the second best team in India. Indian squad for Commonwealth Games:Ajay Jadeja (Captain), Nikhil Chopra, VVS Laxman, Gagan Khoda, Robin Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, MSK Prasad, Rahul Sanghvi, Debashish Mohanty, Amay Khurasia, Harbhajan Singh, Rohan Gavaskar, Anil Kumble (Vice Captain), Paras Mhabre. Indian squad for Sahara Cup:Mohammad Azharuddin (Captain), Saurabh Ganguly, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rahul Dravid, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Jatin Paranjpe, Nayan Mongia, Sunil Joshi, Ajit Agarkar, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad, Sanjay Raul. Get all the IPL news and cricket score here

