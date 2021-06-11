Class 2A Tennis: Moraghan Ends Season at State Meet

The Brainerd Warriors freshman got his first taste of the state on Thursday, June 10, in the Class 2A State Singles tournament at Prior Lake High School.

Moraghan suffered a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Century’s Joshua Christensen in the opening round.

It’s the best in the state you’re going to see there and Matthew was one of 16 players competing there, Fussy said. Were not very disappointed. He played really well. Maybe he was a little shaky the first game, but most games he got to two. Matthew joined in. He didn’t come in there thinking he was out of class and that was good to see. It was a great experience for him.

I don’t want to screw it up or anything, but I just don’t think it’s going to be the last time he’s there.

Christensen was then knocked out by Mounds View’s Bjorn Swenson, the top ranked Class 2A player.

I expect Matthew to come back with more confidence next year, Fussy said. You get the feeling that you’ve been there before and that you can do it again. After the game we visited for a bit and talked about things that really work in this outdoor season. If you go to the state, you will see children who play year round and who have their own tennis professionals and indoor venues that are maybe 10 to 15 minutes away from their homes.

But knowing Matthew and his family, I know they have plans to get some work done this off-season. Hell only gets stronger as he grows as a young man.

Moraghan ends his first year and first as a varsity player with a 19-13 record.

I think he will be putting in a lot of time in court this summer and we’ve talked about working on his serve and getting more power on his serve and I think it’s a hell of a job on his net play. I have faith in it. He’s a really strong starter, but I know his net play is also something to consider.

singles

Opening Round: Defeats Joshua Christensen (Century). Matthew Moraghan (Brainerd) 6-1, 6-1