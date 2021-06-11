An open letter to the Secretary of State





England Hockey, together with a number of governing bodies in the sports sector, have added their name to the letter below to the Secretary of State for Education. Dear Secretary of State, We are writing today to get urgent clarity on the continuation of the investment made through the Primary PE and Sport Premium. As you know, this money has been made available to primary schools since 2013 to support their gym and school sports offerings. The past year has taken an incredible toll on the health and well-being of young people. We’re sure you’ll agree that getting young people back into school activity plays a hugely important role in their recovery. As an industry, we have worked together to support and encourage schools to offer daily physical activity and weekly gym as core building blocks of the recovery curriculum. However, with only a few weeks to go before the summer period, schools have not yet received confirmation that the PE and Sport Premium will continue until September. We are increasingly alarmed by the impact this uncertainty is having, at a critical time for schools planning their facilities for the next academic year. This comes at a time of tremendous demand from schools, families and young people. In recent weeks, the lack of confirmed funding has led to a reduction in initiatives and jobs at the organizations and individuals supporting schools to maximize the impact of their PE and Sport Premium. The delay leads to a reduction in planned facilities and hinders efforts to attract private sector funding to strengthen PE and school sports. We are aware of at least one municipality that advises schools to budget on the assumption that this funding does not go through. We appreciate the sheer number of challenges the government is currently taking on as we emerge from the pandemic. However, given the importance of youth recovery, it would be devastating if national efforts to support the recovery of youth health and well-being were hampered by an avoidable delay in confirming funding for next year. This national effort to support youth recovery would be greatly enhanced by an immediate confirmation from your department that this funding will continue into the 2021/22 academic year. Thank you for your support. Yours sincerely, Ali Oliver MBE, CEO, Youth Sport Trust

Mark Gannon, CEO, UK Coaching

Huw Edwards, CEO, VKActive

Steve Peyman, COO, Chance to Shine

Sarah Mortiboys, CEO, Dallaglio Rugby Works

Arun Kang, CEO, Sporting Equals

Beatrice Busana-Sita, CEO, Greenhouse Sports

Andy Dalby-Welsh, CEO, London Youth Games

Richard Norman, CEO, SportsLeadersUK

Vincent Britten & Alan Watkinson, Co-Chairs, Schools Active Movement

Tom Harrison, CEO England & Wales Cricket Board

Mark Bullingham, CEO, The Football Association

Scott Lloyd, CEO, Lawn Tennis Association

Bill Sweeney OBE, CEO, Rugby Football Union

Adrian Christy, CEO, Badminton England

John Boyd, CEO, BaseballSoftballUK

Stewart Kellett, CEO of Basketball England

Georgina Usher, CEO, British Fencing

Alastair Marks, CEO (Interim), British Gymnastics

Stephanie Hilborne OBE, CEO, Women in Sport

Lisa Wainwright, CEO, Alliance for Sports and Recreation

Sue Wilkinson MBE, CEO, Physical Education Association

Lee Mason, CEO, Active Partnerships Network

Andrew Scoular, CEO, British Judo

Peter Hart, CEO, British Orienteering

Andy Parkinson, CEO, British Rowing

Ashley Metcalf, CEO, British Weightlifting

Lisa Pearce, CEO, British Wheelchair Basketball

Chris Jones, CEO, England Athletics

Nick Pink, CEO, England Hockey

Mark Coups, CEO, England Lacrosse

Fran Connolly, CEO, England Netball

Sue Storey, CEO, England Volleyball

Marcus Capel, CEO The Pony Club

Natalie Justice-Dearn, CEO, Rounders England

Ralph Rimmer, CEO, Rugby Football League

Jane Nickerson, CEO, Swim England

Sara Sutcliffe, CEO, Table Tennis England

Simon Hill, CEO, VKUltiem

Brendon Pyle, CEO, Golf Foundation

