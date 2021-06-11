Table tennis: KTTA rolls out scholarship program for schools – KBC





The Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) has rolled out a collaborative program for talented players in both primary and secondary schools. KTTA President Andrew Mudibo said the partnership with the three leading schools, Visa Oshwal Primary School in Nairobi, St Monica Girls School, Kitale and St Joseph Boys High School, Kitale, is the first step in what he said is a journey to taking care of junior table tennis players to come full circle in their pursuit of world class standards. The partnership is an extension of the Tucheze Tebo initiative started by the association in 2017, which aims to identify talented players in primary and secondary education, who will receive a five-year full scholarship program. This is an initial five-year plan and we want to take players from elementary school to high school and eventually university. It will certainly be quite a task given the travel and training program that the students will undergo. We are calling on business partners to come on board as we want to show them on the world stage to get the best out of them and this will mean they will have to incur travel expenses and also their coaches will have to get the best training to be able to to give the best tactics in them, Mudibo said.

St. Monica Girls and St Joseph Boys High Schools in Kitale have over the years served as the backbone for KTTA in the western region of the country and so it was paramount to start the program there. Kenya Table Tennis Association aims to include one primary and two secondary schools (boys and girls) in the program in each of the 47 provinces. The association is already in talks with some of the leading universities to also offer full scholarships to the talented players who would have gone through the program. The director of Visa Oshwal Primary School, Njoroge Ithagu, called on past players to come on board and provide technical support to help the program thrive. Most of our teachers who are our trainers in schools only played the game during their days at school. If past players can come in through the union and provide technical support, we can achieve the desired results from the program, Njoroge noted. The principal of the St. Monica Girls School, Grace Ataro, expressed her enthusiasm for the program, noting that it will further cement her school position as a powerhouse in table tennis. St. Monica has been a table tennis powerhouse for nearly 20 years and we are thrilled to join this partnership. We hope that it will benefit us greatly and that we can make table tennis a domestic sport, just like football and athletics, Ataro said. Also in attendance was St Joseph Boys High School Kitale Chief Principal Godfrey Awuori, who said the program will help develop the game the school has embraced over the years.







