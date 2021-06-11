UEFA Euro 2020: schedule, TV channel, free live streaming, how to watch England, France, Germany, Italy, more meer

The UEFA European Championship is finally here, with the European men’s national teams competing for the title of continental champions from Friday 11 June (6/11/2021).

There are 12 games scheduled for round 1 of the group stage, which will be broadcast on ESPN, TUDN and ABC. These can be streamed live on fuboTV, ESPN+, pendulum and other live TV streaming services. The full TV and streaming schedule below.

Each of the 24 teams will play three matches in the group stage, after which the top two teams in each group will advance to the single-elimination championship round. The Round of 16 kicks off on June 26 and the Championships are scheduled for July 11.

Teams have spent the break between World Cup qualifiers with a series of international friendlies to refine their selections for the UEFA Euro, which is held every four years. This is the 2020 edition of the continental competition, which was postponed from last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

What is the UEFA Euro 2020 TV schedule for Group Stage Round 1?

All times ET.

Where can I live stream UEFA Euro 2020 for FREE?

All matches can be streamed live via fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, each of which offers a 7-day free trial. These services are available at: Amazon fire, Apple and android appliances, Apple TV, Chromecast, Year and more devices.

** ** **

Story from The Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) A tense tug-of-war between Russia and Ukraine has spilled over into football, with Russian officials and lawmakers denouncing the shirt design of Ukraine’s national teams for this month’s European Championship.

The yellow-and-blue Ukrainian design shows a map of the country, including Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014 after the ouster of its Moscow-friendly president.

Most of the world has not recognized the annexation and international law still recognizes Crimea as Ukrainian territory. Russia has also expressed support for separatists in eastern Ukraine, where more than 14,000 people have been killed for seven years.

Andrii Pavelko, the president of the Football Federation of Ukraine, presented the new uniform on Facebook on Sunday, calling it a symbol of the one and undivided homeland that would inspire players to fight for all of Ukraine.

Pavelko is a member of the executive committee of the European football organization UEFA, which has signed the design for the tournament.

The shirt of the Ukraine national team (and all other teams) for UEFA Euro 2020 has been approved by UEFA, in accordance with the applicable equipment regulations, according to the Switzerland-based organisation.

Russia reacted quickly with dismay.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova derided the design as a desperate gesture.

She also railed against the Ukrainian national slogan Glory to Ukraine, Glory to the Heroes! written on the uniform. Zakharova accused the diatribe was used by Ukrainian nationalists, some of whom fought alongside the Nazis against the Soviet Union in World War II.

Several Russian lawmakers also lashed out at the design of Ukrainian uniforms.

Dmitry Svishchev, a member of the lower house of the Russian parliament, denounced the Ukrainian uniform as a political gesture intended to involve sports in politics.

Its setting the stage for a conflict using the uniform, he said. Sports arenas are not suitable for political statements.

Another Russian lawmaker, former professional boxer Nikolai Valuev, also condemned the Ukrainian uniform as an unseemly attempt to politicize sport.

They can dream about whatever they want, Valuev said, but Crimea is part of the Russian Federation and there is no discussion about it.

Ukraine and Russia both qualified for the 24 team tournament, but a UEFA rule in effect since 2014 to separate the two countries’ national and club teams prevented them from coming together.

The tournament draw also prevents Ukraine and Russia from facing each other in the round of 16.

Russia will host seven Euro 2020 matches in St. Petersburg. Nobody will involve Ukraine.

** ** **

What is fubo TV?

FuboTV is an over-the-top internet live TV streaming service that offers more than 100 channels such as NFL Network, NBA TV, PAC 12 Networks and further news, entertainment and local channels. It also offers DVR storage space and is designed for those who want to cut the cord but don’t want to miss out on their favorite live TV and sports.

It also has its own fubo Sports Network, featuring original programming and exclusive live sporting events.

FuboTV is accessible on Amazon fire, Apple, android, Chromecast, Year and Apple TV.

How much does fuboTV cost?

The cheapest option is the family package for $64.99 per month that includes 120 channels, 250 hours of DVR space, and can be used on three screens at once.

The fubo Elite Pack is $79.99 per month and offers over 170 channels, including Showtime channels, additional sports channels, and additional news and entertainment channels.