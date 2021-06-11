Glamorgan Cricket and Wales National County confirm 50-over match





Glamorgan Cricket and Wales National County finalized plans to set up the newly introduced showcase fixture at Sophia Gardens on Tuesday 20this July. The concept was developed last year by the NCCA (National Counties Cricket Association) and the ECB, giving each national province the chance to test itself against their neighboring premier counterparts. The 50-over games provide a unique platform to raise awareness of cricket in the national counties in England and Wales, and showcase the pool of talent at the highest level of the recreational game. Due to the battle of the pandemic, plans for the entire Welsh affair were abandoned last year but everything looks on track to start next month ahead of the opening of Glamorgan’s Royal London Cup opener against Warwickshire on 22.nd July. Wales, currently in the midst of their own one-day cup campaign, boasts the best amateur cricketers on the Wales circuit. Cardiff UCCE captain Sam Pearce leads the side with players like Andrew Gorvin (St Fagans) and Steven Reingold (Neath) – both of whom have been heavily involved in Glamorgan 2nd XI’s side this summer. Former Glamorgan staffers Aneurin Norman (Mumbles) and Connor Brown are regulars of the first team, alongside former Gloucestershire Cricket goalkeeper batter Cameron Herring (Pontarddulais) and current Glamorgan Academy players Tegid Phillips (Cardiff) and Morgan Bevans (Newport) . Former Glamorgan allrounder Darren Thomas currently leads the team as Head Coach. Current Glamorgan players Prem Sisodiya, Roman Walker, Callum Taylor, Alex Horton, Lukas Carey, Kiran Carlson and Ruaidhri Smith have all played for the National Province in recent times as it continues to provide a valuable phase in the player path for aspiring cricket players. Cricket Director Mark Wallace said: “We are really looking forward to it. National Counties cricket is an important stage of the players’ path and that is why it is great for us to be involved in this game. “Not only will it give our boys a competitive game, it will also be helpful for us to see where National County side players are in their development.” Cricket Wales’ head of Talent Pathway, Matt Thompson. commented: “The showcase game is a fantastic opportunity for Welsh cricket in general, bringing the best that both recreational and professional play has to offer. “Wales National County and Cricket Wales in general have a really positive relationship with Glamorgan and for the lads to put themselves in the window and challenge themselves against hardened, experienced professionals is a great opportunity. “I think cricket followers across Wales will find an intriguing and exciting watch.” The match will be streamed live on the Glamorgan Cricket website via the Match Center and on the Cricket Wales YouTube channel with social media updates throughout the day. Further information, including crowd attendance for the match, will be confirmed in the coming weeks. Wales National County invite sponsorship opportunities for the match livestream – for more details email Matt Thompson: [email protected]







