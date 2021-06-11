Reigning Hobey Baker winner Caufield receives accolades for top US hockey players Hockey | College Hockey





USA Hockey announced Wednesday that Wisconsin striker Cole Caufield is the Jim Johannson College Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season. The award was established in 1994 to recognize the achievements of the top American-born player in NCAA Division I men’s college hockey and is presented annually by Bauer Hockey. In 2019, it was renamed in honor of the late Jim Johannson, who played in Wisconsin and spent two decades as an executive at USA Hockey. Caufield led all players in NCAA Division I in 2020-21 with 52 points in 31 games, including a national best of 30 goals. The Badgers sophomore also earned the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the best player in college hockey. Caufield, a unanimous choice as the Big Ten Player of the Year, helped the Badgers to the regular-season Big Ten title and a place in the NCAA tournament. He became the first player in Big Ten history to win the league title in consecutive seasons. The native of Stevens Point, Wis., was also instrumental in helping the U.S. junior national team win gold at the 2021 IIHF Junior World Championship, where he contributed five points in seven total games. After the season, Caufield signed with the Montreal Canadiens and is currently in the Stanley Cup semifinals. As part of receiving the Jim Johannson College Player of the Year Award, the USA Hockey Foundation will contribute $5,000 from the Jim Johannson Legacy Fund to the USA Hockey Youth Association of the winner’s choice. Caufield has selected the Stevens Point Area Youth Hockey Association.

