Table Tennis T-League Nissay Red Elf Sponsored Game “Tournament Partner” Recruitment Information Nojima T-League 2021-2022 Official Game





General Incorporated Association T League

Table Tennis T-League Japan Life Red Elf Sponsored Game “Tournament Partner” Recruitment Information Nojima T-League 2021-2022 Official Game Celebrating its 4th season, the T-League will begin the 2021-2022 season of Nojima T-League on September 9. From Season 1 to Season 1, T-Marketing will recruit “tournament partners” in the games hosted by Nissay Red Eleven, who has won three consecutive wins. 1 Image of official game

1. Target Audience Nissay Red Elf

2 Nissay Red Elf

2. Tournament Partner Content (there are two types)

a) Match partner

3 Miyu Maeda and Miu Hirano

The games for this recruiting are two Nissay Red Elf Home games scheduled to take place in the gymnasium in Tokyo’s 23 wards.

September 13 (Monday) Nissay Red Elf vs “”

September 14 (Tuesday) Nissay Red Elf vs “”

* Opponent’s team is currently undecided.

During the match, we will place your company name, company logo and PR video on the large-scale vision and LED banner board on the pitch. We plan to place 10 companies.

Nissay Red Elf There is also a plan for all home games (8 games). b) Interview board partner

4 General Manager Yasukazu Murakami

The target games are the same two games as a) above.

Your company logo will be posted on the interview board at the end of the match.

(During the match it will be placed on the track.)

We plan to place 10 companies.

Nissay Red Eleven There is also a plan for all home games (8 games). The purpose of this recruitment is a) b) above. Please note that there is one crown partner for this event.

5 Sakura Moric

3. How to Apply-Deadline of June 28

Please contact us via the email address below. Please send to two e-mail addresses at the same time (cc is possible).

T Marketing Co., Ltd. [email protected]

Nissay Red Elf [email protected]

6 Hina Hayata

Please bring the following items with you when applying.

Your company name, responsible person, telephone number, e-mail address Desired content: One or both of the above a) and b)

* The person in charge of Nippon Life Red Elf will contact you. 4. Other

7 Enjoy the win

When applying for a job, we basically select one company in one industry and select it through T-marketing.

*1) Competition with T-League partner companies is not considered, but if there is an application from a T-League partner company

Will take precedence.

* 2) As for sports equipment and clothing, multiple companies can post it. Application procedures, payments, etc. will be made with T Marketing Co., Ltd. The content of affiliate posting (mail order, interview board posting position, etc.) will be determined by lottery. Please check the materials that will be sent later for the postal time, the number of times, etc. In addition, if there are several companies who want to taste, etc., we will make a decision based on first come, first served.

If there is a case that you cannot be on time due to the internal approval procedure etc. by this deadline – June 28th -, please contact us individually by e-mail.

The submission deadline for “ai data” such as the company name and company logo of your company that you want to place is scheduled for the second week of July.

In the unlikely event that the match is unattended due to:

inevitable circumstances such as corona damage, we will take measures to increase exposure to TV, media and SNS.

The schedule for other locations (Osaka and Fukuoka Prefectures) of the Nissay Red Elf Home Match will be announced separately.

For more information about this release:

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000278.000038094.html

