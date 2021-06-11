2021 NBA Playoffs – Even with a 2-0 lead, the Utah Jazz know they have plenty to prove

It’s easy to forget—and perhaps healthier—that two teams lost 3-games-to-1 series leads against the Denver Nuggets in last season’s Western Conference playoffs.

But fate has pitted those teams — the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers — against each other in the second round of this year’s playoffs, sort of a group session on how to recover from a postseason meltdown. And there are plenty of notes to compare.

All season long, both teams have had to make peace with the outside world’s difficulty in believing in them, no matter how well they play or what they achieve.

Take the Jazz, who just took home service with two impressive wins over the Clippers, behind two glowing performances from star Donovan Mitchell — who finished with 37 points in Thursday night’s 117-111 win in front of 18,306 fans at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

They also had the best record in the NBA this year, the Defensive Player of the Year in Rudy Gobert and the Sixth Man of the Year in Jordan Clarkson.

But even the Jazz players will tell you that they haven’t proven or done anything yet.

2 Related

“We’ve gone through a lot of setbacks in recent years, both on and off the field,” said Gobert. “We are at a point where we all understand that we have a great opportunity to achieve something special this year. We don’t want to miss this opportunity.”

When you lose a 3-1 lead in the series (which has only happened 13 times in NBA playoff history), respect is hard to come by. Both the Clippers and the Jazz have had to accept that this season. But both have also used it as motivation and as a learning experience. They all showed how much they have grown in Thursday’s game.

“I think we understand how to handle these things, and that’s what you saw tonight,” Mitchell said. “The level of experience in the bubble helped… just keep doing what we’re doing and understand that they’re going to hit back and we need to keep fighting.”

Donovan Mitchell took the loss of Utah Jazz’s Game 7 against Denver hard after the Nuggets won the last three games of the series. Kim Klement-US TODAY Sports

The Jazz appeared to be heading for an easy win for most of the first half. But just like in a tight run of seven games against the Dallas Mavericks in the first round, Tyronn Lue’s club kept poised and made important adjustments.

Utah excelled at scoring the dribble, hitting 17 of 25 shots, so the Clippers switched to zone defense to try and control Mitchell’s drives (he was 8-for-11 on drives in the first half ).

It worked. LA went on a 46-23 run and even took the lead, 101-99, on a three-pointer from Reggie Jackson with 6:37 remaining in the fourth quarter.

According to data from Second Spectrum, the Jazz shot just 29% of the 18 possessions in which they were in a zone on Thursday night.

“When they were playing zone, I thought our distance was breaking,” said jazz coach Quin Snyder. “Any time you don’t have distance, it’s hard to move the ball. … I thought that affected us mentally.”

But the Jazz didn’t panic. Joe Ingles hit a layup by banking in a scoop shot high off the board, as if he were playing in a backyard game of HORSE. Then Bojan Bogdanovic hit a three-pointer to put the Jazz back at 104–101.

“There will be adversity,” Mitchell said. “We won’t always blow them out, blow teams out. It’s the playoffs. It was great to be 21, but at the end of the day they performed as they should. They’ve been here before. They have guys who’ve been to the finals, been in the playoffs, had rings, had championships, so this is nothing they haven’t seen before.”

However, the Clippers came back and got two free throws from Paul George to narrow the lead to 104-103, and a steal from Kawhi Leonard saw Marcus Morris Sr. was a three-pointer that could have put LA ahead.

Watch all the post-season action on ESPN, ABC, and the ESPN app. Friday 11 June

76ers-Hawks Game 3, 7:30 on ESPN

Suns-Nuggets Game 3, 10 on ESPN Saturday June 12

Jazz Clippers Game 3, 8:30 on ABC All times Eastern

Morris instead missed, then Patrick Beverley missed, and 57 seconds later the Jazz was seven points ahead after a three-point play from Rudy Gobert and a three-pointer from Royce O’Neale.

Ingles assisted in both actions, then hit a three-pointer himself with 3:07 to go to take the game out of reach, 113-103.

“I have answered many questions about [Ingles] and [Clarkson], and I think their playing kind of reinforced who they are,” Snyder said. “Not that anyone needed to know. They didn’t have to prove anything. But it wasn’t just what appeared on the box score. I thought Joe played with tremendous poise and confidence, and JC, when he comes into play, is able to make plays and take shots that are usually real momentum shots.”

For the Clippers, it was a second missed opportunity in a row to steal a game on the road against the best-seeded team in the West. But there was also plenty for LA to feel good about.

Jackson continues to play as a man the Clippers can count on in a role (starting point guard) they’ve been looking for for nearly two seasons.

His 29 points on Thursday led all Clippers scorers, and 24 of those came in the second half as the Clippers stormed back from a 21-point deficit.

“He was great tonight,” Leonard said of Jackson. “They let him play on the island. He stayed aggressive. He got to the paint. He took some great shots. He does that for us all year round.”

George also got it going in the second half, finishing with 27 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and some clutch shots in the final minutes to give LA a chance to steal the win.

Then there were the contributions of Beverley, whose defensive pressures forced two major turnovers as the Clippers staged their rally, and DeMarcus Cousins, who is still effective in short sprints against Gobert.

But mostly, it feels like they had a shot at winning both games in Utah, despite a quick turnaround in the Dallas series.

“We have to give them credit,” George said. “This is a tough opponent. They were number 1 in the West for a reason. This is a tough team. But you know, we’re approaching this the same way as Dallas; we still feel like we have a lot of assets that we can clean up and many possessions that hurt us, that’s our fault.

“So no matter how well they play, how good this match-up is, how hard this match-up is, we still feel like there are moments in this game, this series that, you know, we play It’s a lot of uphill, but we’re optimistic that we can get this under control and go back home and play one game at a time and try to solve this series.”