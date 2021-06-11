Fans react to Cam Newton’s nickname for Mac Jones





All eyes in the state of Alabama were on Massachusetts when Bill Belichick pitched former Crimson Tide QB Mac Jones to the Patriots along with Auburn football legend Cam Newton, and it looks like the quarterback race is leading up to the start of the year. season. Jones recently made headlines with his first official photos as a patriot, but this time the QB is in the news because of the nickname given to him by Newton. Mike Reiss reports that Cam Newton, who is notorious for giving out nicknames to his teammates, has named Jones “Mac and Cheese.” Mac Jones is only Newton’s latest teammate to be given a nickname, according to Reiss. Newton reportedly has names for more than 30 of his teammates, including Stiddy (Jarrett Stidham), Doughboy (N’Keal Harry), and Gun Show (Gunner Olszewski). Cam Newton has a knack for giving his teammates nicknames. Mac Jones says he’s “Mac ‘n Cheese”.pic.twitter.com/piOi5UvXK8 — NFL update (@MySportsUpdate) June 10, 2021 Updated Cam Newton Nickname File: pic.twitter.com/60NzJYnWbB — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 10, 2021 Surely you think this is the least creative nickname Cam Newton could have come up with, and football fans were quick to point out on Twitter. While some fans were outraged and called the nickname “narrow-minded,” others were quick to offer their suggestions for Jones’ nickname: Wow! How did he come up with that? What is Mac’s nickname for Cam…Fig Newton? — Ryan (@chisledtip24) June 10, 2021 Mac and cheese — Yes Well (@Stirbis69) June 10, 2021 he had the chance to call him big mac — sseankking (@sseankking) June 10, 2021 If this doesn’t evolve into EZ Mac soon I’ll be very disappointed — Idonutcare (@Idonutc01751036) June 10, 2021 Mac Jones was the Patriots’ first-choice in the 2021 NFL Draft, joining two former Auburn football quarterbacks in New England. While Newton is the projected starter, many Pats fans are hoping Jones takes the field this season.







