Dimuzio leads boys tennis all-region list | Sport





After making a run all the way to the 5A Lower State Championship game, Summerville has taken top honors for some of its regions. greenwave no. 1 Singles player Sam Dimuzio has been named Region 8-AAAAA Boys Tennis Region Player of the Year. Dimuzio swept his opponents out of the region singles this spring. With his help, the Green Wave advanced to the game in Lower State, where the season ended with a loss to then-undefeated Wando. Sam was just so much fun to watch, especially during the final weeks of the season, said Summerville coach Jesse Gladis. He plays more confident and much smarter. His athleticism and drive help him give back balls that should never be returned. He has become a great example to his teammates. Region Player of the Year is a huge honor and I can’t remember the last player from Summerville to hold him. Gladis led Summerville to an 18-4 record this spring. That did not go unnoticed by the other coaches of the region, who voted to name Gladis as Region Coach of the Year. Summervilles William Wimberly and Edward Naval, who played the No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles for the Green Wave all season, were also named to the 2021 Region 8-AAAAA Boys Tennis All-Region Team. All three Green Wave athletes are sophomores. Seniors Daniel Schmedeke and Ryan Daley represent region runner-up Ashley Ridge on the All-Region Team. Junior Kevaughn Williams and senior Daniel Clayborn represent Fort Dorchester on the team. West Ashley junior Cheng Sun also received All-Region honors.







