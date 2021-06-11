Sports
Latest Chicago Blackhawks News, 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs News: 6-11-21
This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.
BLACKHAWKS
Adam Boqvist continues to make progress but still has room to grow (SCH)
Lukas Reichel signs entry contract (SCH) (Stand) (Sun-Times)
Do you remember Alex Nylander? A look at his past, present and possible future (SCH)
Musings on Madison, Episode 56 – Talking Playoffs, Blackhawks Offseason Thoughts and More (SCH)
Connor Murphy remains underrated (SCH)
Marin Hossa had already switched from hockey, and now his contract has too. What will his future bring? (the athletic)
SCH Podcast: Monday Morning Deep Dish, Episode 8: 2021 Draft Preview (SCH)
Let’s Talk About Wyatt Kalynuk (SCH)
A reminder of what Jonathan Toews can contribute to the Blackhawks (SCH)
Podcast: Should Blackhawks Try To Take Over Seth Jones? (NBC Sports)
Seven contenders to market Blue Jackets Seth Jones (Sports net)
Blackhawks select number 11 overall in 2021 first round NHL Draft (SCH) (Stand)
Mock 2021 NHL Draft (the athletic) (TSN) (NHL) (EP Ice Rink)
Alex DeBrincat is a rising star in the NHL (SCH)
IceHogs are generating over $11,000 for Easterseals’ autism program (IceHogs)
Chicago Blackhawks are facing a second lawsuit related to an alleged sexual assault by a former video coach (content warning for those sensitive to the topic of the story) (Stand) (WITHOUT)
STANLEY CUP PLAY-OFFS
SUMMARY: Golden Knights 6, Avalanche 3 (Knights on the Ice)
SUMMARY: Islanders 6, Bruins 2 (Lighthouse Hockey)
Schedule for Stanley Cup Semifinals (NHL)
Were on the Outside and Looking Inside: A Blackhawks Fan’s Guide to the 2021 Stanley Cup Play Offs (SCH)
NHL
Kadri appeal of 8-game suspension rejected (NHL)
Canada approves border waiver for NHL teams (NHL)
Selke Trophy Finalists Announced (NHL)
Matthew Coronato, Sean Behrens head Chicago-connected prospects preparing for NHL Draft (Sun-Times)
Lady Byng Trophy Finalists Announced (NHL)
Eight lessons Rangers GM Chris Drury can learn from the NHL’s final eight contenders (the athletic)
Mark Scheifele’s hit on Jake Evans is part of the game, and that’s the problem (the athletic)
HOCKEY WORLD
The Chicago Gay Hockey Association: What It Does, Why It Matters, And How To Get Involved (the athletic)
I’ve Been Myself Since Day 1 – Meghan Duggan On Leadership, Justice, And Her New Job With The Devils (the athletic)
LeBrun: Gerard Gallant led Canada to an unlikely World Championship gold medal, so how long will it be before he returns to the NHL? (the athletic)
Goalie Taya Currie becomes the first female player to be called up to OHL (the athletic) (CBC) (Sports net)
Relocated 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championships in Calgary (the ice garden)
