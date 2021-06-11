Table tennis table: robust options to get the game ready | Most wanted products





Table tennis is quite a popular sport/game in India. I mean a lot of people have played table tennis in their school/university days or also in their workplace. However, you can’t go to school, colleges and offices now, which means there’s no space to enjoy your favorite sport. This makes purchasing a table tennis table the ultimate solution. Usually, table tennis tables are made of premium wood, steel and related materials. Make sure to get a TTFI approved table tennis table. So, if you are looking for a table tennis table, check out some of the popular purchase options available online in India: Table tennis tables Congratulations! You have successfully cast your vote Log in to see results Buy this great Gymnco table tennis table that comes with 2 rackets and balls. The base and frame of this TT table are made of high quality alloy steel, while the top surface is made of engineered wood. Available in the dimensions 182.9 x 91.4 x 81.3 cm, the table tennis table on offer comes in the color blue and weighs approximately 30 kg. An ideal purchase option to keep in a covered patio, patio, balcony, living room, etc. Price: Rs 8,200.

Get this amazing mini table tennis table from the Bronx which is available with 2 rackets, 3 balls and a cover. Available in the dimensions 182.9 x 91.4 x 73.7 cm, the table tennis table on offer is designed with A-Okay wood and iron. In addition, the table tennis table offered is available in the color blue and weighs approximately 36 kg. This product is equipped with 50mm x 8 rubber wheels that provide easy manoeuvrability. Price: Rs 7,999.

Take a look at this superior table tennis table from STAG that will suit your home or office. The table tennis table offered has the dimensions 161 x 145 x 11 cm and is available in the color blue. In addition, the table tennis table offered is made of high-quality wood and weighs about 70 kg. Available in a foldable design, this table tennis table is known for its high durability and reliable performance. Price: Rs 20,499.

Another great table tennis table that comes with a net, clamps, 2 rackets, 3 balls and a cover. Offered by Fieldsheer, this table tennis table is available in the dimensions 2.74 x 1.53 x 0.76 m and the base and frame are made of high quality alloy steel. In addition, the table tennis table offered is in the silver-grey color with blue on the top. Other characteristics are a long shelf life and firmness. Price: Rs 16,999.

Don’t miss this table tennis table from GYMNCO that comes in the size 2.74 x 1.52 x 0.81 m. The base and frame of the table tennis tables offered are made of high-quality steel, while the top is designed with wood. This product comes with wheels and a laminated top. In addition, the table tennis table offered is available with a cover, 2 TT rackets and TT balls. Price: Rs 12,499.

This table tennis table from Koxtons comes in the colors blue, black and red and in the size 2.74 x 1.53 x 0.76 m. The table tennis table offered is made of steel and powder coated on the frame and processed wood on the top. Appreciated for its precise dimensions, durability and superior performance, this table tennis table weighs approximately 85kg. Price: Rs 11,999.

