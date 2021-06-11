



The partnership is a $1 million Kraft Heinz Canada commitment for the next four years TORONTO, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ – Kraft Heinz Canada today announced a partnership with the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) to help support the eradication of systemic racism in hockey through grassroots programs designed to reduce barriers and participate in one of Canada’s encourage national sports. HDA x Kraft Heinz Logos (CNW Group / Kraft Heinz Canada) The partnership represents an extension of Kraft Heinz Canada’s long legacy of supporting community hockey through its Kraft Hockeyville program, which has been awarded $4.1 million to 89 communities across Canada and has celebrated 13 NHL preseason games in eight different provinces. The success of the program is due to its ability to spark the passion of hockey communities across the country, on and off the ice. As a fundamental partner of the HDA, Kraft Heinz Canada is committed to: $1 million to connect underrepresented communities with ball hockey equipment over the next four years to encourage participation among young Canadians who might not otherwise have the opportunity to play. A love of the game often begins before players hit the ice, and ball hockey is an effective way to help young Canadians connect with hockey. By making sport more accessible to everyone, we can strengthen our bonds with each other, with our communities and with fans of the game. “At Kraft Heinz Canada, one of our core values ​​is We Demand Diversity, so this partnership makes perfect sense as it will help make hockey a more inclusive game,” says Bruno Keller, Chairman, Kraft Heinz Canada. “While hockey is often a means of bringing Canadians together, there are significant barriers to participation. Our partnership with the Hockey Diversity Alliance will help remove those barriers and increase access to and participation in Canada’s national sport.” The Hockey Diversity Alliance, founded on June 8, 2020, is composed of current and former NHL players of color. The HDA’s mission is to grow the game and provide education to eradicate systemic racism and increase the proportion of black, indigenous and colored people at all levels of hockey in Canada. Story continues “We couldn’t be happier to partner with Kraft Heinz Canada to continue the great momentum the HDA has built over the past year,” said Akim Aliuc, founder of the HDA. “With their support, we can connect young, competitive children with the basic programs they need to participate in the game of hockey. Together we help create a new generation of players and fans.” The goal of the HDA’s community programming is to help families with young players reduce the financial barriers to hockey, while also creating a unified and safe space for young players of color to have fun learning and playing hockey. To learn more about the Hockey Diversity Alliance and to donate to their cause, visit: hockeydiversityalliance.org. About Kraft Heinz Canada kraft paper Heinz Canada is the nation’s largest food and beverage company and is a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). kraft paper Heinz Canada provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all dining options, whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. kraft paper Heinz Canada products can be found in more than 97 percent of Canadian households. The company’s iconic brands include: kraft paper peanut butter and KD. kraft paper Heinz Canada is committed to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our business. For more information, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com. About Hockey Diversity Alliance The Hockey Diversity Alliance was founded by NHL players of color to create a platform to end racism and intolerance in hockey. Both inspired and shocked by actions around the world North America following the death of George Floyd in 2020, and based on their own experience, these players quickly decided they could mobilize and draw the attention and resources to help solve the racism and bigotry they and countless others have faced throughout their lives and careers. SOURCE Kraft Heinz Canada decision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/11/c8851.html

