Can White Sox hold onto first place despite serious injuries?

How much more can the White Sox withstand?

With second baseman Nick Madrigals suffering a serious hamstring injury, which puts him on Thursday’s 60-day injured list, he is expected to miss a third of the Sox-expected opening day for most of the season.

Somehow, the Sox have maintained their hold on the top spot in a highly winnable American League Central and are, in the opinion of many, the team to beat in the entire AL. But the loss of Madrigals will be felt. He played his best baseball of the season, both offensively and defensively, and he’s a big, big part of our club, said manager Tony La Russa.

If the Sox are to achieve their goal of reaching the World Series, they may have to get there without the two-strike-hitting master, who waves a wand, as La Russa puts it, but can’t use it because of a proximal right hamstring. tear.

Seasonal closure surgery is possible to repair a complete tear of one tendon connected to the hamstring and a partial tear of another tendon. It will be a week before a path to Madrigals’ recovery can be determined.

Were exploring options, chief executive Rick Hahn said.

Outfielder Brian Goodwin was called up from Triple-A Charlotte, allowing outfielder-infielder Leury Garcia to play more second base. Danny Mendick played second in Thursday night’s game against the Blue Jays. The pair will split the time, La Russa said.

Hahn will also be looking at potential trades. The Pirates Adam Frazier, the Rangers Brock Holt and the Tigers Jonathan Schoop are just three names that could be available from teams in sell mode as the July 31 trade deadline approaches. Hahn would have been in talks to improve the team anyway, but Madrigalen’s injury shifts focus to a new problem area.

It’s June 10, Hahn said. This is still a little early to get things done, but the conversations will get a little more focused here. We could have an interesting next one [several weeks] leading up to the trade deadline.

Madrigals is the latest in a string of major injuries for the Sox, who will spend most of the season without left fielder Eloy Jimenez (torn pectoral muscle) and midfielder Luis Robert (strained hip flexor). Getting them healthy and sharp in time for the postseason is one possibility the Sox keeps going.

Their trajectories are both good, and we remain optimistic about the return of both at some point this year, Hahn said.

However, with neither approved for baseball activities yet, and with every few weeks away from rehab, the most optimistic return projection is in late August or September.

Only when they are on their way to a drug addiction assignment will I give a satisfactory answer [about] when can we expect them back, Hahn said.

Meanwhile, the Sox trudge into first place with a 4-game divisional lead.

What matters is a first-place team that has already overcome numerous challenges this season, Hahn said.

Said La Russa: We’ve proven we can handle it. Play as hard as we can and as best we can with the guys we have.

Even without Jimenez and Robert, the Sox are second in the majors in weighted runs. Their starting pitchers led the majors with a 2.98 ERA coming in on Thursday, and the bullpen is one of the best.

Put it all together and you have a team that equals its best start since 2006 (38-23) at 38-24.

Plowing forward without Madrigal, a number 4 overall draft pick in 2018 who batted .305/.349./425, poses the next challenge. He hit .359/.412/.551 with nine extra-base hits and 10 RBI in his last 21 games before being injured when he ran out of a ground ball.

Never give up, never give up, said La Russa. Look at the line up [Thursday] that’s a good starting position. Quality starting pitcher, quality bullpen. I’m really more concerned about someone enjoying the game so much and not playing it. The same goes for Eloy and Luis and, to a lesser extent, [pitcher] Michael [Kopech]. It’s harder for them than for us.