Virginia Tech Footballer Charged With Tinder Match Murder After He Discovered His Date Was A Man





A suspended Virginia Tech football player beat and stomped to death his Tinder match after learning the person was male, prosecutors said. Isimemen Etute, 18, of Virginia Beach, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Jerry Smith in Blacksburg, where Virginia Tech is based, police said earlier this month. Smith, 40, died of blunt head injuries, according to the Roanoke Medical Examiners Office. Officials initially said Etute and the victim were acquaintances, but new details in court on Wednesday revealed the two met on April 10 after a match on the Tinder dating app, NBC affiliate WSLS by Roanoke reported. Etute told police Smith was posing as a woman under the alias, Angie, said Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Jason Morgan. He was unaware that Smith was male when the two met and engaged in sexual activity during their first meeting at Smiths’ apartment, according to Etutes’ attorney Jimmy Turk. On May 31, Etute returned to the victim’s residence, where he discovered that Angie was actually Smith, Turk said. After the discovery, Etute Smith hit five times and stamped his head after the victim fell to the ground, Morgan said. He told authorities Smith is not fighting back and admitted he heard a bubbling and gurgling noise after the incident, but did not call police, Morgan said. Officers found Smith after responding to a welfare check at his residence around 10:30 p.m. ET on June 1, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Investigators ruled the death a homicide and later identified Etute as a person of interest in the case. He was immediately suspended from the football team and Virginia Tech, where he majored in human development, according to the school. Although Etute’s information is not on the football team’s website, WSLS reported that he was a freshman linebacker. The Commonwealth appealed the judge’s ruling to release Etute on $75,000 bail, but dropped it after a judge determined the suspect posed no flight risk or danger to society. Under the terms of his bail, Etute must live with his family in Virginia Beach, Turk said, adding that his next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23. Montgomery County Commonwealths attorney Mary Pettitt said. Attempts to reach Smith’s family were unsuccessful on Friday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos