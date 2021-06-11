William Eklund is clearly head and shoulders above the other first round European prospects.

Eklund played full-time in the SHL last season (playing 20 SHL games in 2019-20), beating 2020 first-round picks Alexander Holtz (who is also his teammate and, in fact, linemate) and Lucas Raymond, and delivered a solid performance after the season. Many consider Eklund to be the most skilled striker in terms of rough drafting skills, and given my personal tendency to favor European prospects of men’s competition, I’d have to agree.

BSH 2021 Community Draft Board, No. 5: William Eklund

Season 2020-21:

Team: Djurgrdens IF (SHL)

Stats: 11 G, 12 A in 40 GP

Pre-concept rankings

No. 1 (European skaters) by NHL Central Scouting

No. 3 by Future considerations

No. 2 by float outlook

no. 7 by TSN

What’s fun about it?

He makes these kinds of plays quite routinely:

Just a ridiculously skillful play by William Eklund (2021) to fake the one timer and complete a no-look touch pass between his legs for the assist in yesterday's game.

His overall best qualities are that no matter what situation he finds himself in, he can use his next level hockey intelligence to take full control of the game. You rarely see Eklund making stupid, thoughtless mistakes on the puck, as he always reads and observes how the game develops. When you combine this next level situational awareness with good skating skills, dodging ability, borderline elite hands, a hard accurate shot and solid play, you have a terrifying prospect that already shows he is ready to play against men in the NHL.

Eklund is not a speedster, but his skating is above average. Where he stands out with his skates is in his agility and evasion. His ability to weave in and out of defenders (combined with his frenzied hands) will make defenders want to play him conservatively, which is a recipe for disaster if you’re the defending team.

What Eklund really excels at is his ability on the puck. There really isn’t a scenario or space on the ice where Eklund isn’t dangerous, and he can beat goalkeepers with a slap shot from distance just as easily as he can dangle up close.

Not only is his shot just really good, but Eklund always keeps his feet moving and groping around dangerous areas of the attack zone, not afraid to use behind the net and around the boards.

Eklund is also a very creative passer and he becomes effective by the speed with which he moves the puck.

All these offensive skills and hockey sense also lends itself well to Eklunds’ game in transition, and why he may not be a two-sided prototype in terms of defensive contribution, he is defensively responsible and his best attribute in this regard is how he can help break out the puck and aid in the transition.

This is a pretty ridiculous series from William Eklund. First he identifies the pass from the near corner and reverses his activation – clears the puck. Then supports the transition, performs an inside-outside movement on the entrance and finds Holtz through layering.

What’s not to like?

Eklund is quite fast, but he is by no means a burner, nor is he an explosive skater. You will not see him as Connor McDavid and Mat Barzal in this regard. Otherwise, there aren’t many holes in Eklunds’ game, if any. If you’re looking for a pure two-way forward, Eklund probably isn’t the ideal choice, but defensively he’s good enough, and his sheer skill on the puck should convince any team to pick him.

Even as a younger player, Eklund’s strength was no problem for him. He’s not the heaviest, but he’s definitely strong and isn’t afraid to be physical, especially on the forehand.

With Eklund we really have an NHL forward on our hands.

How would he fit into the? flyers system?



For a Flyers team that needs all the offensive help, Eklund would pair well with forwards like Oskar Lindblom and Scott Laughton in the bottom six to start his career. Eklund would add skill to the Flyers depth map, and his willingness to be aggressive on the forecheck and mix it up in battle will compliment their playstyle.

Sure, the Flyers have plenty of young talent in the mix, from Joel Farabee and Wade Allison to Morgan Frost and Nic Aube-Kubel, but Eklund could easily end up being the most skilled striker of them all.

Could the Flyers really get him?

Probably not.

The Flyers probably won’t stand a chance against Eklund with the 13th overall pick. Most outlets have Eklund in the top ten, even some (rightly so) in the top five. The buzz around Eklund has seemingly only grown, so it probably won’t be a reality for the Flyers.

An addition to the poll:

Jesper Wallstedt – G, Lule HF – 0.908 SV% in 22 GP

Wallstedt, who just turned 18, has a practically flawless resume. At the age of 13, he made his U-18 juniors debut in Sweden. By the time he was 14 years old, he was one of the best goalkeepers at the U-18 level. At age 15, he made the jump to u-20 level, before dominating the same level at age 16-17. He also played internationally at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and the U-18 World Juniors. And now, at just 18 years old, he has nine SHL games to his name and a ridiculous 0.931 sv% in them. Not bad for a league where the average sv% is below .910. – Alexander Appleyard, Smaht Scouting