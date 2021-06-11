Leeds United news as Jack Harrison fee rises, Liverpool touts itself as deal unlikely





These are Leeds United’s morning headlines for Friday, June 11, 2021. Harrison price tag Leeds United’s signing of Jack Harrison from Manchester City this summer is a formality. The 24-year-old winger is now part of the furniture at Elland Road, after a three-year lease from the Premier League champions, and that lease will become permanent in the coming weeks. While it doesn’t appear to be a problem at all, there are new reports that Leeds will have to pay more than they intended for Harrison. The Daily Mail Report the transfer fee sought by Man City has risen above 13 million. Leeds had an option to buy for 8 million, but after the delays in the 2019/20 season due to the coronavirus and the delayed start to the final season, the lease had to be renegotiated and now whites will have to pay a higher bill to Harrison in. The winger has already proven he is a snipe at that price and Leeds are expected to finalize the deal in the coming weeks. We want your opinion, Leeds fans. You can get even more involved in our Leeds Live Whites coverage by signing up to unlock a host of features such as discussing the comments and participating in special Q&AS where you can talk directly to reporters about the latest news on Elland Road. Click here to get started. Wilson deal unlikely Speaking of wingers. Leeds has already been linked with a number of wide men this summer, including Liverpool’s Harry Wilson. The Welsh international may have struggled to break into the Reds first team, but he has excelled on loan this past season wherever he went, including Cardiff City.





Leeds has been linked with Wilson in the past but has now been put off by the transfer fee demanded by Liverpool, according to the Express. The Reds want $17 million for Wilson, while the Whites are willing to walk away from any proposed deal at that price. Marcelo Bielsa looks keen to add another strike option to his ranks, with Leeds taking the time to ensure they find the right fit at the right price. Return of the bromance Kalvin Phillips and Ben White have reunited their close friendship while on duty in England as the European Championships prepare to kick off today. It’s a reunion that makes Leeds fans shine; two protagonists of the promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign, who are once again joining forces for their country. In a brand new training video to access all areas at the St George’s Park base in England, the inseparable couple have been spotted laughing and joking while playing table tennis.





(Image: England / YouTube)

Phillips and White – along with other members of the Leeds United squad – were photographed on holiday together at the end of their successful 2019-20 season, indicating that a close friendship has developed over the course of the season. Based on behind-the-scenes footage of the Euro 2020 preparations in England, it appears the duo have picked up where they left off. You can see more and read the whole story here.







