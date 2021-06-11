Big Ten releases volleyball schedule autumn 2021





COLLEGE PARK, Md. The University of Maryland and the Big Ten Conference released the fall schedule for 2021 Friday morning. Led by Head Coach Adam Hughes in its fourth season at the helm of the program, Maryland will play a 20-game conference schedule in the fall. Non-conference matches and invitees will be announced at a later date. Maryland will face each Big Ten team at least once and will play twice against Minnesota, Penn State, Ohio State, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State and Rutgers. The Terps will play nine games against 2020-21 NCAA Tournament Teams, as six teams from the conference advanced in the tournament last spring. The Terps open the season with a home game against the 2020-21 Big Ten Champions, Wisconsin, on Friday, September 24. Maryland then flies to Minnesota for the Gophers’ first meeting of the season that Sunday (September 26). Maryland will host Penn State for its first weekday affair on Wednesday, September 29, before heading to Columbus on Saturday (Oct. 2) to meet Ohio State. Northwestern and Indiana travel to College Park on Friday, October 8 and Saturday, October 9, respectively, to defeat the Terps. Maryland then heads out for a three-game swing at Michigan (October 15), Michigan State (October 16) and Rutgers (October 20). The Spartans will face Maryland for the second time in three games, as Michigan State will visit the XFINITY Center Pavilion on Saturday, October 23, before Maryland heads north for a road trip to Penn State (October 29). Maryland’s longest home stand of the season takes place from October 31 to November 6, as Rutgers (October 31), Purdue (November 5) and Michigan (November 7) come to town to take on the Terps. Hughes’ squad will then face four consecutive opponents on the road in Nebraska (November 12), Iowa (November 13), Northwestern (November 19) and Illinois (November 21). To close out the regular season, Maryland will welcome Ohio State (November 26) and Minnesota (November 27) to the XFINITY Center Pavlion. -Terps-







