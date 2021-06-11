Live musicians at Cricket Games? It’s not as crazy as you think

The Hundred A New Cricket League has announced the first artists and DJs

With many major sporting events canceled in the past eighteen months, many facilities that would normally be packed to the brim with eager spectators have been left slumbering. This has caused huge cash flow problems for locations across the country, but there is always someone with a bright idea to turn these situations into something positive.

In this case, it was London-based electronic music brand UKF that came up with the idea of ​​taking their UKF On Air project to new and unusual venues such as the Kia Oval. The Oval is an international cricket ground in Kennington, located in the London Borough of Lambeth, and provides ground revenue while fans of drum bass can watch via a live stream broadcast on platforms such as YouTube.

Spotting the potential

At an event held in March this year, Drum and Bass Superstar and founder of the respected Shogun Audio label, DJ Friction, walked to the center of the field at the Oval and played a 90-minute set of upfront tracks from below. more Dimension, Metrik, Sub Focus & Wilkinson and Matrix & Futurebound.

Half of the UKF brand was sold to AEI Media in 2012, giving the brand a route into the North American market, where their Dubstep division has a huge following. It was AEI who negotiated broadcast partnerships for The Hundred with partners such as the British Broadcasting Corporation and Sky Television.

Unibet is already taking online sports betting on The Hundred. Southern Brave are the early favorites, but Birmingham Phoenix is ​​right behind them, as is London Spirit.

Some have questioned whether The Hundred is technically necessary, but the 100-ball format creates some interesting new betting options that will undoubtedly be popular with gamblers. This should serve to add a new string to the league arc, and the early signs are good that players, teams and grounds are all re-energized by this exciting new form of cricket.

Sports & Entertainment Collide: World Class Cricket Meets Outdoor Live Music

Luke Hood, speaking unofficially and not on behalf of AEI or The 100, was happy to discuss some aspects of the upcoming tournament with me. While Friction will not participate this time, the focus will be on more mainstream sounds, in keeping with the traditional audience attending these games; this will be much more than just playing a little music before and after the game.

Musicians have suffered most of their scheduled performances being cancelled, as have the shows that were meant to be held at venues such as The Oval. The 100 aims to expose new talent such as The Orielles, Jerub, Lady Sanity, Oscar Welsh, Coach Party and Rachel K Collier. These performers have been chosen from the communities close to their local ground, with more acts to follow in the lead up to the competition.

How it will work

A local DJ actually become a true member of each of the eight new teams being formed for the hundred. These artists have already started composing soundtracks to reflect the culture and vibrancy of their city and immediate surroundings. These DJs are tasked with recruiting local talent, with bigger names booked by the promoters and integrated into performances like a traditional rest period.

The DJs will introduce their teams through a traditional style 2x2x2 DJ battle performance, bringing fans into action in style, and all of this will be performed live on big screens in the venues and streamed via social media. There will also be in-game sounds, although these will be reserved for response to major events so as not to distract the cricketers themselves.

Finally, the team that emerges victorious will give a short set at the end of each game, followed by walk-out music, and there are plans for after parties at the end of each game to further mark the point. that live music will finally return to the UK this summer.

The full lineup of confirmed DJs is:

Bodalia, representative of Birmingham Phoenix

Jess Iszatt, on behalf of London Spirit

Roesh, for the Manchester Originals

Emily Pilbeam waving the flag for the Northern Superchargers

Abbie McCarthy, the embodiment of the spirit of the Oval Invincibles

Steph Niuwenhuys of the Southern Braves

Charlie Burley, representative of the Trent Rockets

GRLTLK, holding the torch on behalf of Welsh Fire

Finally:

Cricket has long struggled to attract a younger crowd and it is hoped that by adding elements such as live music and American style halftime shows to this new tournament it could attract more millennials and Generation Z folks to consider. a cricket match for the first time.

The lineup of musical talent comes as part of The Hundreds’ ambition to open the doors of Crickets to new audiences this summer, welcome families and inspire the next generation to say cricket is their game. Let’s wish them success with these goals.