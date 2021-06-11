Sports
UNHCR – Global Photo Project Shows Football’s Power During Relocation
LONDON, UK – A series of personal photos and stories of refugees and others forced to flee highlight the power of football to promote inclusion and promote the physical and mental wellbeing of displaced communities and their hosts.
Entering a global sports season that includes the European Football Championships and the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Goal Click Refugees campaign from UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and the social enterprise Click on target reveals how sports can help marginalized people find friendship and purpose in their new home.
With disposable cameras, participants capture the unfiltered reality of their football lives and communities, both on and off the pitch.
It makes me feel free, said Deisy, 36, a participant in Spain who now plays in a program run by the NGO CESAL in Madrid. It fills me with pride to be able to continue playing football here in Spain.
“I know a lot of people thanks to football.”
Before being forced to flee her home in Colombia, she had been called up to the national team but had to drop out after a serious knee injury. Now she plays again in a competition in Madrid for Club Fulanita de Tal.
I have regained that dream that football gave me, she said. Football is important because it helps me break free from my personal problems, it unites me more every day with my teammates and I know a lot of people thanks to football.
Now in its second year, the series features stories from settlements and urban locations, including Jordan, Kenya, Malawi and Cameroon, as well as the UK and US. For 2021, the participants will come from places as diverse as Australia, Uganda and Ukraine.
New stories will appear over the next month to coincide with the postponed UEFA Euro 2020 Championship, from June 11 to July 11, including stories from countries participating in the tournament and beyond.
In Ukraine, Sasha Fomichov is CEO and head coach at the League of Tolerance in Ivano-Frankivsk, a charity that focuses on social education through sport, democratic participation and entrepreneurship.
Originally a lawyer, educator and coach from Donetsk, Fomichov fled his home in the east of the country because of the conflict and ended up in Ivano-Frankivsk. He coaches children from various backgrounds, including displaced persons, and photographed groups including underprivileged girls and boys who attended a free football school supported by national champion FC Shakhtar Donetsk.
Personally, I am also a displaced and ethnic Greek, and it is very good for my coaching to show integration and be a role model, he said. I see football as an excellent means of creating social cohesion and a safe environment for self-expression.
We try to be as inclusive as possible and invite all children without restrictions, he added.
Fomicov, an ambassador for the UEFA #EqualGame campaign, also has a personal goal: 30 percent female representation in grassroots football in the country. He noted that there was only one female head coach in the Ukrainian Womens Premier League last season.
We can create a new, gender-equal normality in sport and society as a whole for future generations, he said.
On the other side of the world, Australia is also gearing up to celebrate the power of football for inclusion. Football Australia organizes a Unity football festival on June 26 in Sydney as part of the Refugee Week celebrations. UNHCR participates with photos of Goal Click Refugees.
In Melbourne, Jonasi Eangano Singehebhuye, originally from Burundi, took a series of photos for the project in collaboration with Football Victoria during the 2021 Victoria African Cup of Nations in early January.
“I intended to show the unity and progress of football at a grassroots and community level within Victoria,” said Singehebhuye, who has been named Coach of the Year by Football Victoria. They also wanted to show the contribution and positive involvement of the African diaspora.
He played for a number of Croatian, Greek, Italian and Albanian high-level teams in Victoria, including Australians. All in all, Aussies are great, he said. They can be very relaxed and inclusive which is so nice.
