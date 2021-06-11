43rd Racquet Round Up brings fun tennis for children, volunteers

For 43 summers, Pensacola Sports has hosted Racquet Round-Up, the free, kid-friendly multi-venue tennis extravaganza designed to give tomorrow’s local stars a fun opportunity to learn the basics of the game.

Although COVID-19 halted all Round-Up sessions in 2020, it failed to dampen the mood this summer as more than 70 children aged five to 12 enjoyed playing on the event’s first stop, Roger Q’s hard court. Scott Tennis Center recently.

Longtime Round-Up volunteers, RSTC teacher Rita Dotson, Rob Isosaari and countless other local players were on hand to instruct and interact with the children. For many of the youngsters, it was the first time they picked up a racket.

For others, such as 9-year-old Avi Morrison, Racquet Round-Up has become one of her favorite summer routines in recent years.

I think I’ve been coming here since I was six, maybe five, said Morrison, who will be fifth grader at Cordova Park Elementary in the fall. I especially enjoyed meeting up with my friends and having fun with them.

Besides playing her favorite tennis games with her friends, she also learned a new swing from Coach Rob.

Her favorite (along with many in attendance) game was known as Jail. It’s where one person is on one side of the play net and several on the other. The only player on one side is presented with a ball and that player tries to hit it over the net and into play without getting caught in the air. If the ball falls safely, the player who hit it may go back into line four one turn to hit again; if the ball is caught, the player who touched the ball must run to the other side, while the person who caught the ball also switches for a chance to hit again.

She said she liked the stroke part more, but it was all a good learning experience for her.

There was a time when you had to catch it with one hand, and that was a little hard for me, said Morrison, who listed bowling as her favorite sport. But I thought it was good that I learned how to do that.

The dreams of Evan Williams’ summer hoops were crushed last year when basketball camps at the YMCA at Vickery Center opposite RSTC were halted and there was no Racquet Round-Up to attend.

But this summer is going to be better.

Williamson, 9, gave the round ball a break for a tennis ball and racket when he competed in his first Round-Up. And he was not disappointed.

He especially enjoyed hitting the ball and enjoyed playing games that tested balance and hand-eye coordination.

I really liked that one game where you put the ball on your racket and then you have to bring the ball to the other person’s racket without it falling, said Williamson, who is in fifth grade at the Pensacola Christian Academy. The first to reach the line (pointing to the net) wins. We’ve won three or four times.

He had hoped to come back the next day for the second session, but it was raining. The time he had on the court was fun, he learned to play tennis with a friend from school.

Tennis is a fun game and you can play with other people and you can learn how to hit the ball, Williamson said. I liked it a lot.

Local tennis player Diana Waters was proud to be part of Racquet Round-Up again. She volunteered at the same jobs where her now grown children learned the basics of the sport.

This was great, I wanted to give back because I brought my kids here when they were younger, and they really enjoyed it while they were here, said Waters, who lives in Pensacola and plays out of RSTC. Rita (Dotson) is so organized with the way she manages everything, and I learned a lot about feeding balls to the kids and they all seem to enjoy it. You could tell everyone liked it, it was a lot of fun.

And at the end the kids could enjoy ice cream and mist cooling fans. Not a bad way to spend a summer morning.

Next stop for Racquet Round-up? The University of West Florida’s Ralph Skeeter Carson Tennis Complex on Friday, June 11. Then it goes to Pensacola Athletic Center (PAC), June 29 (Tuesday) and Shoreline Tennis Center in Gulf Breeze, June 30 – July 1.

For more information, visit pensacolasports.org/events.