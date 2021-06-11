Sports
2021 NHL Draft Ranking: The 120 Finals
The 2021 concept class was one of the most unique and hard to follow, and I know I’m not alone in that assessment. The pandemic hit every aspect of life in the world and hockey was no different with reversed schedules, canceled seasons and tournaments being given too much limelight.
But on July 23, NHL teams will begin picking the next generation of players, with the Buffalo Sabers holding the No. 1 pick and the expansion Seattle Kraken taking the (virtual) podium for the first time with the second roster overall. It will be an exciting time for everyone involved.
Below is my final design rankings and as I’ve done over the years these go up to 120. Consider it a little bonus where I get to give a shout out to some of the kids who made the top 100 in our Concept preview issue (Get it now! Why haven’t you ordered it yet?). In that spectacular print product, you’ll find features on Michigan’s Big 3, Simon Edvinsson and Aatu Raty, and more. There are also more detailed scouting reports on the top 100 players plus a special ‘sleepers’ article I’ve put together.
A quick note on this ranking: Players moved this year, so the teams I have them with weren’t necessarily the ones they played the most (if at all in the case of OHLers). If a player split time between the USHL and a high school team, I would go with the high school team.
So with all that out of the way, let’s get to my work of love and stress, the final rankings.
1. Owen Power, D, Michigan (NCAA): What else do you need in a defender? Power is a two-sided ace of size, mobility and maturity. He can give you points and blocked shots in equal measure and became one of Canada’s foremost D-men on his way to gold at the World Championship.
2. Simon Edvinsson, D, Frolunda (Sweden): Like Power, Edvinsson has enviable tools: size, skating and skill. He played well against men when he was loaned out to Vasteras in the Allsvenskan and although the under-18s world was messy for Sweden, he really showed up and competed.
3. Dylan Guenther, RW, Edmonton (WHL): One of the most dangerous attacking players in the ‘Dub’ this season, Guenther has an excellent combination of high-quality skills and physical presence. Add to that an amazing work speed and competition level and you have a beast on your hands.
4. William Eklund, LW, Djurgarden (Sweden): Hockey sense, creativity and work ethic make Eklund one to watch from now on. Some scouts think he has a higher offensive ceiling than Alex Holtz and that’s quite a lot of credit. But Eklund is in for a sensational SHL season.
5. Matty Beniers, Michigan (NCAA) C: His worlds ended with an injury, but the fact that he was there with Team USA speaks volumes. Beniers is already an experienced two-way center who plays at a fast pace and his key use in face-offs with the world juniors furthered his reputation.
6. Luke Hughes, D, USA NTDP (USHL): Hughes is a great skater with high quality offensive skills. He may be Quinn and Jack’s younger brother, but don’t treat him like a jerk: he’s bigger than his siblings and the raw potential is incredibly alluring.
7. Brandt Clarke, D, Barrie (OHL): Got competitions by going to Slovakia where the big ice helped his skating skills. Clarke is a super smart defender who has done really well in the under-18 world for Canada. His vision and shot at the power play are business cards.
8. Kent Johnson, Michigan (NCAA)Third of the Wolverines’ sensational freshman draft class, Johnson has great puck skills and offensive hockey flair. He finished second in team scores and on a loaded Michigan team, which says something about his future.
9. Mason McTavish, C, Peterborough (OHL): Spent some time in Switzerland where he really set a physical tone when playing against men. McTavish also had great success for Canada in the under-18s. Great release and he loves going to the net.
10. Chaz Lucius, C, USA NTDP (USHL): Came back from knee surgery and somehow became a better skater. That’s great news for the University of Minnesota commitment, as his scoring ability is among the best in the draft. Real nose for the net, great shot selection.
11. Jesper Wallstedt, G, Lulea (Sweden)
12. Fyodor Svechkov, C, Lada (Rus.)
13. Cole Sillinger, C, Sioux Falls (USHL)
14. Nikita Chibrikov, RW, SKA-St. Petersburg (Russian)
15. Corson Ceulemans, D, Brooks (AJHL)
16. Zach L’Heureux, C, Halifax (QMJHL)
17. Carson Lambos, D, Winnipeg (WHL)
18. Brennan Othmann, LW, Flint (OHL)
19. Oskar Olausson, LW, HV71 (Sweden)
20. Aatu Raty, C, Karpat (Fin.)
21. Zach Bolduc, C, Rimouski (QMJHL)
22. Sean Behrens, D, USA NTDP (USHL)
23. Xavier Bourgault, RW, Shawinigan (QMJHL)
24. Sebastian Cossa, G, Edmonton (WHL)
25. Scott Morrow, D, Shattuck-St. Mary’s (MN Preparation)
26. Mackie Samoskevich, C, Chicago (USHL)
27. Fabian Lysell, RW, Lulea (Sweden)
28. Samu Tuomaala, C, Karpat (Fin.)
29. Zach Dean, C, Gatineau (QMJHL)
30.Daniil Chayka, D, CSKA (Russian)
31. Sasha Pastujov, LW, USA NTDP (USHL)
32. Simon Robertsson, RW, Skelleftea (Sweden)
33. Francesco Pinelli, C, Kitchener (OHL)
34.William Stromgren, LW, Modo (Sweden)
35. Stanislav Svozil, D, Kometa Brno (Czech Republic)
36. Tyler Boucher, RW, USA NTDP (USHL)
37. Isak Rosen, LW, Leksand (Sweden)
38. Matt Coronato, LW, Chicago (USHL)
39. Logan Stank Furnace, C, Kamloops (WHL)
40. Ryder Korczak, C, Moose Jaw (WHL)
41. Samu Salminen, C, Jokers (Fin.)
42. Alexander Kisakov, C, Dynamo Moscow (Rus.)
43. Wyatt Johnston, C, Windsor (OHL)
44. Conner Roulette, LW, Seattle (WHL)
45. Logan Mailloux, D, London (OHL)
46. Prokhor Poltapov, RW, CSKA (Rus.)
47. Dylan Duke, RW, USA NTDP (USHL)
48. Oliver Kapanen, C, KalPa (Fin.)
49. Ryan Ufko, D, Chicago (USHL)
50. Brett Harrison, C, Oshawa (OHL)
51. Ayrton Martino, LW, Omaha (OHL)
52. Benjamin Gaudreau, G, Sarnia (OHL)
53. Nolan Allan, D, Prince Albert (WHL)
54. Justin Robidas, C, Val d’Or (QMJHL)
55. Artyom Grushnikov, D, Hamilton (OHL)
56. Evan Nause, D, Quebec (QMJHL)
57. Brent Johnson, D, Sioux Falls (USHL)
58. Samuel Helenius, C, JYP (Fin.)
59. Matthew Knies, LW, Tri-City (USHL)
60. Cole Huckins, C, Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)
61. Aleksi Malinen, D, JYP (Fin.)
62. Shai Buium, D, Sioux City (USHL)
63. Jack Peart, D, Grand Rapids (MN HS)
64. Oscar Plandowski, D, Charlottetown (QMJHL)
65. Chase Stillman, RW, Sudbury (OHL)
66. Jack Bar, D, Chicago (USHL)
67. Vinny Iorio, D, Brandon (WHL)
68. Aleksi Heimosalmi, D, Assat (Fin.)
69. Anton Olsson, D, Malmo (Sweden)
70. Tristan Broz, C, Fargo (USHL)
71. Roman Schmidt, D, USA NTDP (USHL)
72. Peter Reynolds, LW, Saint John (QMJHL)
73. Joshua Roy, C, Sherbrooke (QMJHL)
74. Kirill Kirsanov, D, CSKA (Russian)
75. Cameron Whynot, D, Halifax (QMJHL)
76. Ville Koivunen, LW, Carp (Fin.)
77. Victor Stjernborg, C, Vaxjo (Sweden)
78. Liam Gilmartin, LW, USA NTDP (USHL)
79. Guillaume Richard, D, Tri-City (USHL)
80. Riley Nier, C, Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)
81. Colton Dach, LW, Saskatoon (WHL)
82. Ryan Winterton, C, Hamilton (OHL)
83. Isaac Belliveau, D, Gatineau (QMJHL)
84. Sasha Teleguine, C, Chilliwack (BCHL)
85. Olen Zellweger, D, Everett (WHL)
86. Joe Vrbetic, G, North Bay (OHL)
87. Niko Huuhtanen, RW, Tappara (Fin.)
88. Redmond Savage, C, USA NTDP (USHL)
89. Aidan Hreschuk, D, USA NTDP (USHL)
90. Bryce Montgomery, D, London (OHL)
91. Justin Janicke, LW, USA NTDP (USHL)
92. Jakub Brabenec, C, Kometa Brno (Czech Republic)
93. Francesco Arcuri, C, Kingston (OHL)
94. Topias Vilen, D, Pelicans (Fin.)
95. Matvei Petrov, RW, Krylia Sovetov (Russian)
96. Liam Dower-Nilsson, C, Frolunda (Sweden)
97. Martin Rysavy, C, Vitkovice (Czech Republic)
98. Josh Doan, RW, Chicago (USHL)
99. Josh Lopina, C, UMass (NCAA)
100. Vladislav Lukashevich, D, Loko Yaroslavl (Russian)
101. Connor Lockhart, C, Erie (OHL)
102. Owen Bartoszkiewicz, G, Wichita Falls (NAHL)
103. Ethan Del Mastro, D, Mississauga (OHL)
104. James Malatesta, LW, Quebec (QMJHL)
105. Andre Gasseau, C, USA NTDP (USHL)
106. Cam MacDonald, C, Saint John (QMJHL)
107. William Trudeau, D, Charlottetown (QMJHL)
108. Arseni Sergeyev, G, Shreveport (NAHL)
109. Luke Mittelstadt, D, Eden Prairie (MN HS)
110. Yegor Savikov, D, Lada (Rus.)
111. Jackson Blake, RW, Eden Prairie (MN HS)
112. Ty Voit, LW, Sarnia (OHL)
113. Jack Matier, D, Ottawa (OHL)
114. Kirill Gerasimyuk, G, SKA-Varyagi (Russian)
115. Olivier Nadeau, RW, Shawinigan (QMJHL)
116. Ty Gallagher, D, NTDP (USHL)
117. Ty Mueller, C, Sherwood Park (AJHL)
118. Tristan Lennox, G, Saginaw (OHL)
119. Jake Chiasson, RW, Brandon (WHL)
120. Jimi Finland, D, Jokers (Fin.)
