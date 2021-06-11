Minnesota Alum Erin Chastain Named Head Soccer Coach

Football | 6/11/2021 8:30:00 AM

Director of Athletics at the University of Minnesota Mark Coyle announced today that Erin Chastain has been named head football coach of the University of Minnesota. The university and Chastain have agreed to a five-year term pending the completion of a background check.

Chastain comes to Minnesota with more than 20 years of coaching experience, the last 14 of which as a head coach with DePaul. Prior to her time with the Blue Demons, she previously served as an assistant coach at Santa Clara and Northwestern.

Chastain, who was a four-year starter and three-year captain for the Gophers in the 1990s, is the fifth head coach in the history of the program. Born in Plymouth, Minnesota, in 1997 received her undergraduate degree from the Carlson School of Management in International Business.

“I’m excited to welcome Erin and her family home to Minnesota,” Coyle said. “Erin has a proven track record of recruiting, developing and coaching student athletes, and I am delighted to have her lead her alma mater. She is one of the pioneers of our program and as a former captain and “Gopher student athlete, she understands Minnesota football and its importance to the community. I know she’s ready to go to work and I look forward to seeing her team compete in a few months.”

DePaul enjoyed tremendous success during Chastain’s tenure, including more than 100 wins and an impressive record of 78-44-26 over the last eight seasons. At DePaul, Chastain’s squad won the Big East regular season championship in 2014 and 2016, claimed the Big East tournament title in 2014, qualified for seven consecutive conference tournaments and earned NCAA tournament berths in 2013 and 2014. The Blue Demons were ranked for the first time in program history under Chastain (No. 20 in 2009) and climbed to a program record No. 7 in 2014.

“I couldn’t be happier to be the head coach of the Minnesota football program,” Chastain said. “I am so grateful to President Joan Gabel, Director of Athletics Mark Coyle , senior associate athletic director Tom McGinnis and the entire Commission of Inquiry for the belief in me and the confidence that I would lead my alma mater. The University of Minnesota is a world-class institution and I was fortunate enough to be a Gopher student athlete. This program and the entire state of Minnesota mean so much to me, so this is truly a dream opportunity for me and my family. I can’t wait to meet the team and look forward to getting started.”

Chastain led the Blue Demons to their best season in program history in 2014. That year, DePaul won the Big East regular season championship, was the Big East Tournament Champion, and earned a place in the NCAA tournament. DePaul finished the season with a 16-1-4 record and the fifth-best win percentage in the country. The Blue Demons set a school record with a 20-game undefeated streak, finishing the regular season with no loss.

Chastain was named Big East Coach of the Year in 2014 and was also honored as the NSCAA Northeast Region Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2014.

Chastain, who is a member of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship Committee, recruited and developed five Conference Players of the Year at DePaul. She also coached one All-American, four Academic All-Americans, one MAC Herman nominee, and one CoSIDA Senior Class Finalist.

Chastain has also developed professional players as numerous individuals have gone on to play in the National Women’s Soccer League or abroad. Her teams also excel in the classroom, as DePaul earned 13 consecutive United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Awards.

Before taking over the DePaul program, Chastain spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Santa Clara. During her tenure with the Broncos, the program reached the NCAA Championship game in 2002, the semifinals in 2004, and the quarterfinals in 2005. She also helped guide the program to West Coast Conference titles in four of her five seasons. As the chief recruiter, from 2002-06, she achieved three classes that ranked in the top four in the country according to Soccer America.

Prior to Santa Clara, Chastain was the top assistant coach at Northwestern for three seasons.

Chastain (then Hussey) was a four-year starter for Minnesota from 1993-96 and a three-year captain for the Gophers. She has played in all 82 games during her career and is seventh in program history in points (83), eighth in goals (29), tied for seventh in assists (25), tied for sixth in game-winning goals (10) and tied for the tenth in shots (178).

She earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 1995 and was a first-team honorary title in 1996. She was also named third-team All-Great Lakes Region by the NSCAA in 1996 and helped Minnesota to the 1995 Big Ten Championship and NCAA tournament berths 1995 and 1996.

Off the field, Chastain was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten roster from 1994-96, earning Academic All-District honors in 1996.

Chastain and her husband, Chad, have two daughters, Harper and Brooklyn. Chad’s sister, Brandi, is one of USA Soccer’s greatest players of all time, leading the United States to the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup.