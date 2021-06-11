Aop Cricket Hill on Lake Chicago: It’s all downhill from here

I was riding my bike along the lake trail early this past week, got up from the seat and pedaled as hard as I could to gain speed on a slight incline when my right foot slipped off the pedal.

Suddenly I found myself on the frame of the bike instead of the seat as I ran out of control across the oncoming lane into the grass, my legs spinning wildly as I tried to stay upright.

Somehow I never actually fell to the ground, which doesn’t explain how I managed to get away with a bloody left knee and cuts to both shins.

It was all over in seconds, and I was on my way. But it’s amazing what can go through a person’s mind in such a short time.

On any other day or time of day I probably would have bumped into an oncoming rider, and we would have both been lying there waiting for an ambulance and it would have been my fault. Somehow I managed to think of all that, while at the same time feeling ashamed that someone must have witnessed the spectacle I had just made of myself.

It even occurred to me that I could have had myself killed, which was not a new thought on the often hectic lakeside bike path, although I usually associate it with someone else’s reckless behavior rather than my own.

So my confidence ebbed away and I felt my age.

Part of me thinks a man should do something every few years to get his knees skinned, just to remind himself he’s still alive. Another part wonders how much sense it makes to do something for health reasons that could potentially kill you.

I swear I really don’t drive that fast. Other riders pass me regularly, and that doesn’t bother me (unless they’re on a Divvy.)

My hybrid bike is built more for comfort than speed anyway, and the legs aren’t what they used to be.

But it’s also true that I ride as hard as I can from start to finish in hopes of repeating the training benefits I had from running before I had the right knee replaced.

My younger brother was always the kid who rolled to the top of a hill on his bike, let go of the brakes and let her tear, without considering slowing down before he reached the bottom. Fearless.

I’d squeeze the brakes all the way up a hill, more concerned about feeling like I’m losing control and losing my balance than about lifting the rear end.

Today my brother, who is two years younger, is a mountain biker. Last year he persuaded me to ride a path through the woods in a hilly area. Drive around the corners like the trees aren’t there to catch you making a mistake. As always, I went as slow as possible on the descent and made my way through the corners.

Our father was 68 when he died. Our grandfather 67. I am 66.

I don’t dwell on that set of facts, but I do think about it from time to time. I am in better health than they were. But if heredity is half the battle, it’s worth noting that everyone always said I looked like my father.

I was thinking about that too as I covered the last five miles of my ride, considerably slower than before.

To regain some confidence, I rode up Cricket Hill twice, the small sledding hill near Montrose that passes for elevation changes in Chicago. That’s something old men do to prove to themselves that they can still do it.

However, on the way back I hit the brakes.

Because old men have to be smart enough to know their limitations.