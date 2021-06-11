Tennis – It’s time for Federer, 39, with the favorite grass court season about to kick off





By Sudipto Ganguly (Reuters) Roger Federer says he has seen improvement and no setbacks since he returned to the Tour in March after being out for more than a year due to two knee surgeries and with his lawn season starting next week in Halle, it’s time to go . Federer initially saw a return to this year’s Australian Open, a year after exiting the 2020 Grand Slam in the semi-finals, but slow progress in his recovery delayed his comeback. He played his first game back at the Qatar Open but said he is aiming for full fitness for the grass court season and that he wants to reach his peak at Wimbledon, where he has won eight of his 20 Grand Slam titles. I probably would have taken the place I am now, the 39-year-old, who withdrew from the French Open last week to protect his body after a grueling third round win, told reporters on Friday. March was still very early for my comeback, but I just felt like it was a good time to come back. I thought Doha was going extremely well in general because I know my expectations were close to zero there. So I’m glad I was able to play two competitive games there. Since then I have only seen improvement, no setbacks. After guessing the two surgeries, I have to be extremely careful with every move I do. But now it really is time. This is essentially where the season hopefully really kicks off for me. Since retiring from Roland Garros, Federer scored his first hit on Thursday at the ATP 500 event in the German city of Halle, where he won 10 titles. The Swiss said he had trained at low intensity for 30 minutes but felt his body had recovered from the rigors of the Grand Slam on clay in Paris. The knee just always needs extra care and I hope it will respond well on the grass too, he said, adding that he feels all my strengths are enhanced when he plays on grass. I’m probably going to push a little more in practice this afternoon or maybe tomorrow, just to get the body ready for the grass courts, and I hope I don’t get any negative reactions. I’m pretty positive about my chances. I have every confidence that it will be fine in the coming days. But of course I want to stay injury free. That’s the most important (thing) right now. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Berhampore, India; editing by Nick Macfie)

