Former CC hockey star Jaccob Slavin finalist for Lady Byng trophy | Sports coverage





Jaccob Slavin left Colorado College six years ago to pursue a career in the National Hockey League. Today, he is considered one of the most respected players. Slavin, a defender now in his sixth season with the Carolina Hurricanes, was recently named one of three finalists for the prestigious Lady Byng Memorial Trophy. The other finalists are Austin Matthews from Toronto and Jared Spurgeon from Minnesota. The winners of all 2021 NHL Awards will be announced during the Stanley Cup Semifinals and the Stanley Cup Finals. The Lady Byng is awarded annually to the player judged to have the best form of sportsmanship and civilized behavior combined with a high standard of playing ability. Among those who have won the award since the inaugural 1924-25 season are Wayne Gretzky (five times), Mike Bossy (3) and Joe Sakic (1). Slavin played two seasons for CC from 2013-15. While new CC coach Kris Mayotte has never worked with Slavin, he said he is well aware of the value Slavin brings to the game. We are pleased that Jaccob has had such a great year, Mayotte said. He certainly deserves the Lady Byng award and the recognition he gets. Jaccob has always been a great role model for the type of student athlete we hope to bring to Colorado College. Jerry Cross, CC’s athletic communications director whose first year at the school was Slavin’s last, added: I’m not at all surprised by this. Jacob was highly respected while he was here. If Jaccob can join a group that Wayne Gretzky is in, that says something about his character and it shows at Colorado College. Slavin had an almost flawless season for the Hurricanes. He led the roster in average ice time at nearly 23 minutes per game and was awarded only one small penalty, a game delay, for firing the puck over the glass. He is a four-time all-star (there was no competition this season) and finished fourth in the Lady Byng voting in 2019-20. He was also fifth that season when he voted for the Norris Trophy, which is awarded to the defensive player who demonstrates the greatest all-round ability in his position throughout the season. The only other CC player to win a major was Bill Red Hay, who won the Calder Trophy in 1960.

