Indian cricketer who coached Eoin Morgan as a child speaks out about racism in Ireland

A former cricket captain of India’s Hyderabad elite cricket team, who has built a new life for himself playing and coaching in Northern Ireland, has been struck down by the racism he suffered after spending 30 years in Ireland.

These comments come after the recent controversy surrounding tweets made years ago by England’s Ollie Robinson.

My other players face the same criticism for social media posts they made years ago, including Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler.

Bobby Rao, who lives in Strabane and has been president of the Northern Ireland Ethnic Minority Association, spoke of the grief he faced with racial prejudice both on and off the cricket pitch during the three decades he coached in both the Republic as Northern Ireland.

Speaking to Siasat.com, he explained: I had a very difficult time coming to play first in England and then Ireland. I have done a lot for Irish cricket and community development in my area. I coached their players and nine of my interns represented Ireland at the World Cup. I coached Eoin Morgan when he was young. Now his name has come up in this controversy. It’s hard to believe in someone.

Despite my contributions to Irish cricket, I regularly heard comments about my color while working and playing. Once I lost my job at the factory where I worked. It’s not that everyone is racist. Maybe 95 percent isn’t. But the 5 percent that are can make your life hell.

Bobby also said that his wife, who is from Ireland, has also faced vicious threats and intimidation over the years, with the couple at one point having their garden destroyed by thugs.

Although my wife was Irish, I was not spared. Sometimes the haters sent me insulting letters. When I was campaigning against racism and when I was trying to make progress at work and in community service, they wrote on the walls: Black Bob, Go Home. My garden has been destroyed. It was a very depressing time. And what’s frustrating is that there’s no law against it. I can’t go to court. I know I will never get justice.”

He also spoke of his friendship with the late John Hume, who had campaigned to get racial equality into the law.

I later became friends with John Hume, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998. We tried to get the Racial Equality Act through the Irish Parliament, but we were unsuccessful.

So there is no law here to protect you from racial abuse. Racism can be practiced in different ways. There is a subtle way to do it. That’s how highly educated people do it. For example, they can block your way forward. They can block your promotion. They can refuse you a job. The post goes to a less qualified person than you, just because of his skin color.

Bobby also spoke about the sad case of another player from India who was beaten so badly that he thought about committing suicide.

So they all talk about racial equality, but they don’t put it into practice. I can cite the example of another Indian player from Karnataka whose name I will not reveal because he is still playing. He was so hunted that he began to suffer from depression. He went to court, but got no justice. It’s all very heartbreaking. He later told me that if I hadn’t been there to support him during this crisis, he would have killed himself.

In addition to coaching, I have also done a lot of community work to bring about racial unity. I was honored with an MBE award from the UK Government. I am involved in the All Together Now campaign designed to challenge racism and celebrate the multicultural heritage of this region of Ireland. People from 25 countries live in this area. We strive to give everyone equal rights.