Five Roadrunners land on Dave Campbell’s Texas Football preseason teams

UTSA has placed five student athletes on Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Preseason All-Texas College Teams, the publication announced this week.

Sincere McCormick was named Best Running Back and to the first team backfield and joined the offensive lineman Spencer Burford and linebacker Trevor Harmonson on the first team. Lucas Dean was tagged as the second team punter and Rashad Wisdom landed in the second team secondary.

With five selections, UTSA is tied with Baylor and Texas for the third-highest total of schools represented in the preseason squads. The winners will be featured in Dave Campbell’s Summer 2021 preview edition Texel football.

McCormick enjoyed a record-breaking second season in 2020, breaking the UTSA single-season numbers for rushing yards (1,467), touchdowns (11), carry (249), rushing yards per game (133.4) and yards for all goals (1,598) en route to being named a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele. The Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year and first-team all-league performer finished second in the nation among FBS players in hasty yardage after logging a conference-best seven 100-yard games, including a school-record 251 in the 49-17 win over North Texas. The Converse Judson High School product was one of five finalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football College Player of the Year, and a four-time C-USA Offensive Player of the Year. Week choose.

Burford was a second-team All-Conference USA roster and a first-team Dave Campbell’s Texas Football All-Texas College Team performer on the offensive line last season. He played in 11 games and got 10 starts, the first two on a right tackle before going to the left tackle for the rest of the fall. The San Antonio Wagner High School graduate allowed just three hits to the quarterback and four sacks in 388 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, setting the offense UTSA single-season records for rushing yards (2,585), rushing yards per game. broke (215.4), yards per rush (5.21), and rushing touchdowns (24). He started in the record-breaking regular season finale in which the offense racked up a program record 624 yards of offense, including a school-record 443 on the ground, in the 49-17 win over North Texas.

Harmanson was named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football All-Texas College First Team and he was an honorable mention at all conferences at linebacker last season. The Dickinson, Texas native was second on the team with a total of 73 tackles and he posted nine tackles for loss, including one sack, to go along with a team-high seven quarterback rushes, three pass breakups , one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He had nine high season tackles, two quarterback rushes, one pass breakup and a forced fumble in North Texas 49-17 rout and was named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week for his performance.

Dean earned All-America honors from the Sporting News’ second team and he was Phil Steele’s All-America punter for Phil Steele’s fourth team after a record season in 2020. The C-USA Special Teams Player of the Year and a First Team All-Conference Honoree shattered the program’s single-season punt average record with a 46.0 mark, leading the league and placing sixth nationally. A first-team Dave Campbell’s Texas Football All-Texas College roster, the Australian registered 27 punts pinning opponents within the 20-yard line, including 15 within 10 and seven within 5. Of his 57 total punters, 40 were not. returned and he scored 21 punts from over 50 yards, including a career-best 67 yarder at FAU. He was named Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week after averaging 45.0 yards on six punts with five within 20 and three in 50-plus yards against UAB.

Wisdom garnered the first-team-all conference and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football All-Texas College honors in the secondary last fall. A local product of Converse Judson, the safety led UTSA with 95 total tackles and a best four interceptions in the league, equaling the program’s record for one season. He recorded a team-best 60 solo stops, 2.5 tackles for losses, a pair of forced fumbles and a pass breakup on the year. Wisdom was named Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week and C-USA Defensive Player of the Week after posting nine tackles and causing two fumbles in the 52-21 win over UTEP. He opened his sophomore season by registering 10 tackles and returning an 81-yard interception for a touchdown for his second career pick-six, who tops the program’s all-time list, in the 51-48 double win against Texas State .

UTSA will begin its 11th football season in Illinois on September 4 in a game that will be nationally televised on the Big Ten Network at 6:30 p.m.

The Roadrunners will host Lamar in the home opener the following Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:00 PM and the match will be broadcast on ESPN3.

Other home games include Middle Tennessee (September 18), UNLV (October 2), Rice (October 16), Southern Miss (November 13), and UAB (November 20).

The Roadrunners travel to Memphis (September 25), WKU (October 9), Louisiana Tech (October 23), UTEP (November 6) and North Texas (November 27) as the Conference USA Championship Game takes place. before December 4th

UTSA is coming off a 7-5 campaign that ended with the program’s second bowl appearance, a narrow 31-24 blow to No. 16 Louisiana in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. head coach Jeff Traylor led the Roadrunners to the second-most wins in school history, the most wins by a first-year UTSA coach, and second place in the C-USA West Division with a 5-2 point.

Season tickets for UTSA’s 2021 home schedule are on sale now. Prices start at $75 per seat, and there are two subscription plans for under $100. Plus, there are “all-inclusive” options that include access to the new Touchdown Club in the North Zone.

To purchase your subscriptions, call or text 210-458-UTSA (8872) or click here.Payment plans for all subscription packages are available.

Current UTSA students get free access to all home games by downloading tickets through their account manager.

