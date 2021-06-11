Carmel girls tennis players achieve goal with state title





For Carmel High School tennis star Leila Antony, her senior year couldn’t have been a better ending. Not having a season in 2020 (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) was very difficult, because we would have a very good team, Antony said. We had a lot of potential. It was a disappointing way to end our spring. But this year, as seniors, we wanted even more. We wanted our senior year to be as good as possible. Our undergrads were so good. We worked together to support each other. We all felt we deserved it this year. The top-ranked Greyhounds defeated #2 South Bend St. Joseph 4-1 in the Girls’ State Championship on June 5 at North Central High School in Indianapolis. It was Carmel’s seventh IHSAA state championship in 2020-21, tying a school record. Carmel finished No. 6 Homestead 5-0 in the morning’s semifinals. The Greyhounds quickly returned to work after beating No. 3 Park Tudor 3-2 June 4 in the state quarterfinals at Center Grove. With the game tied 2-2, the Greyhounds won a three-set win over No. 1 doubles. I told them we should celebrate (because) it’s a great win. But no one will remember if we lose (in the semifinals) this great game in the quarterfinals, said Carmel coach Bryan Hanan. We came ready to go. The girls knew what the goal was. Carmel’s No. 1 doubles team of Hallie Reeves and Alexa Lewis came through again with a 7-5, 6-3 win over South Bend St. Josephs Gracie Velasco and Dani Graham. The win in the doubles was the third point for the victory of the Carmels team. Minutes later, Carmel freshman Nora Perkins won the second set from Ashi Amalnathan at number 3 singles. When the game was decided, they played a 10-point tiebreak. Perkins won 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 1-0 (10-8). Antony defeated Kate Bellia 6-3, 6-1 and finished 23-2 in number 2 singles Carmel seniors Katelyn Conley and Anjali Natarajan defeated Alayna Campbell and Tea Lazareto 6-4, 6-0 on No. 2 doubles to complete a 27-0 season I considered them our guaranteed point, Hanan said. They would play number 1 doubles on 90 percent of the teams in the state. St. Joseph got his only run at No. 1 singles when Molly Bellia defeated senior Emma Brune 6-1, 6-1. Brune and Antony were freshmen starters on the 2018 state championship team. We’ve worked hard for this. It was a goal from day 1 this year, Hanan said.

