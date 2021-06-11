Beauregard wins Warrior Hockey ECHL MVP Award





WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The ECHL announced Friday that Anthony Beauregard of the Wichita Thunder has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player for 2020-21. The Warrior Hockey Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected as the most valuable player for his team, as determined by a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. Les Lancaster from Allen finished second, followed by John McCarron from Florida, Aaron Luchuk from Orlando and Wichitas Evan Buitenhuis. Beauregard, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, led the ECHL with 49 assists, was second with 71 points and third with a score of +27, while sitting in eighth place with five wins. goals. Beauregard appeared in 62 of Wichitas’ 71 regular season games, with the Thunder setting a 37-17-8 record with him in the lineup and 4-5-0 in the nine games he missed. Beauregard has racked up 109 points (37g-72a) in 150 ECHL career games with Wichita, Brampton and Indy. Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player Award Winners 2020-21 Anthony Beauregard, Wichita Thunder 2019-20 Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye 2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclonesia 2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets 2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans American 2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans American 2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays 2013-14 Mickey Lang, Orlando Solar Bears 2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays 2011-12 Chad Costello, Colorado Eagles 2010-11 Wes Goldie, Alaska Aces 2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals 2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades 2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones 2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators 2005-06 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators 2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces 2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies 2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas River Blades 2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators 2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers 1999-00 Andrew Williamson, Toledo Storm 1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators 1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls 1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays 1995-1996 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights 1994-95 Vadim Slivchenko, Wheeling Thunderbirds 1993-94 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls 1992-1993 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights 1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs 1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees 1989-1990 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers 1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers Wichita and Fort Wayne resume their series tonight in Game 3 at Memorial Coliseum with the opening face-off at 7pm CST. Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

