



Constellation MarketplaceA new downtown Sacramento gives local artists a place to shine. 45 minutes ago

Back Bistro Bourbon Bar Pt. 2A Folsom bar offers highly sought after bourbons for their members. Ashley Williams is at Back Bourbon Bar for more! 49 minutes ago

Brides for a Cause New Location!Lower your wedding costs and give back to a women-oriented charity! Erin Scharf from Brides For A Cause joins Dina Kupfer to talk about their new permanent location! 3 hours ago

Cereal Drive at Doctors Medical Center in ModestoDrop off a box or two of cereal and help local kids have breakfast all summer long! Belinda Bearden of Doctors Medical Center joins John and Courtney to give us the information on how to donate! 3 hours ago

Plant fruit treeNIOS COMMON GARDEN 3 hours ago

Father’s Day Gift IdeasDad Gifts 3 hours ago

The strapping shopLOCAL STORE HAS SOME PRODUCTS YOUR OLD MAN DEFINITELY WANT 3 hours ago

Design store interiorsLOCAL DESIGNER GETS HER OWN HG TV PILOT 3 hours ago

TEQBALLLOCAL SPORTS CENTER HAS IT ALL – WHEN IT COMES TO INDOOR FOOTBALL 3 hours ago

What is Teqball? Lori finds out!It’s football! No, it’s table tennis! The rules make the sport unique, and Lori is with The Five in Rancho Cordova watching Teqball! 5 hours ago

News from the Weird – 6/11Cody is on vacation, but Courtney is here! She’s almost as weird as Cody, isn’t she? We’ve got some weird stuff to share! 5 hours ago

Father’s Day Gift Ideas With Mickey WilliamsBeauty and gift expert Mickey Williams joins Courtney with some great Father’s Day gift ideas! 5 hours ago

Family Yard Sale in Loomis – Ashley Checks Out the Bargains!Get some cool items for a bargain! Ashley is in Loomis at the Giant Yard Sale, and she may have found John some new kicks! 5 hours ago

Rover Come Over – “Pilot Steve” and his remote controlled glider!Dave Grashoff and Rover have found a man with a remote-controlled glider that he loves to fly! Dave is in Fair Oaks with “Pilot Steve” watching it! 5 hours ago

Loomis Family Yard SaleAshley Williams went to a family’s huge 10th annual yard sale in Loomis. The whole family is involved, including four aunts, an uncle and several cousins ​​who sell all kinds of random goodies. The sale includes a variety of household items, furniture, holiday decor, tools, children’s gear, clothing, quad bikes, a beautiful classic show car and a boat. 6 hours ago

Elk Grove Art TourThe Elk Grove Fine Arts Center celebrates the 10th anniversary of Elk Grove’s Open Art Tours. Lori Wallace was there live! 7 hours ago

7:10 ToastOn to the damn weekend! 7 hours ago

Aklosett Hella 90’s pop upCourt spoke to Aklosett’s business owner, Amari, for a preview of a 90s themed pop-up event. 1 day ago

Question of the dayToday’s QOTD: What was your “Jam” as a kid? 1 day ago

WikiWho?In today’s edition of Wiki Who? John Dabkovich lets you guess what Christopher Walken, Marc Cohn and Chuck Norris have in common? Also see who wins the relish! 1 day ago

Enjoying sunflowers in bloomWe’re back at Turkovich Family Wines in Winters and it’s that time of year when sunflowers are blooming! See what events they have to capture these great moments. 1 day ago

Back Bourbon Bar in FolsomA Folsom bar offers highly sought after bourbons for their members. Ashley Williams is at Back Bourbon Bar for more! 1 day ago

Moore Bats in WiltonLori is in Wilton to check out the fantastic baseball field at the Moore Bats facility and learn about their summer camps! 1 day ago

Picnic Must-Haves with The Bel Air MommieIt’s perfect picnic weather today, don’t forget to pack your essentials! Lifestyle expert Kathy Copcutt, the “Bel Air Mommie”, joins Court to show us some picnic must-haves! 1 day ago

