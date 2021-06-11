Supers Pitching Preview: Ole Miss Begins Series Against Arizona

TUCSON – Ole Miss baseball (44-20, 18-12 SEC) arrived safely in Tucson, Arizona on Wednesday night and is getting ready to take on No. 5 seed Arizona in NCAA Super Regionals. This Wildcats team is hot-hitting and has been around for much of the season, but the Rebels will try to tame the Cats and, hopefully, drive their own hot streak all the way to Omaha.

Arizona (43-15, 21-9 Pac 12) plays in one of the oldest stadiums in the country, Hi Corbett Field, which has one of the largest stadiums. Built in 1937, it used to be a spring baseball field for Cleveland Indians. The fencing is set deep in the outfield and given that most modern stadiums are built to favor the batter and the home run, Hi Corbett is truly a pitcher’s park.

The center distance is 410 feet with a 366 foot fence in left field and a shorter 349 feet on the right.

Note: Here’s our look at the “probable” pitching matchups, as Ole Miss Friday night starter Derek Diamond is the only pitcher listed by both schools in the weekend series so far.

Game One matchup Chase Silseth vs. Derek Diamond

While Arizona hadn’t announced its starter for Friday’s opening game, the Wildcats are thought to throw sophomore ace Chase Silseth (8-1, 5.53 ERA). Hes a 6-foot, 215-pound sophomore. The physical judge has three primary places in his arsenal.

Pac-12 -: @Chase_Silseth Chase the Ace is our first of 5 winners from all conferences! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/0YnnnwSlXD — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) June 3, 2021

The Wildcats power-pitching ace muscles are fastball in at 92-96 mph with very little life. His slider that can lock in the best hitters at 81-83 mph, and he can show above average change in the low 80s.Silseth struggled at times with command and this year has found it hard to find his inside fastball on points, and the Rebs need to recognize this early on to be successful in their attack on the plate.

As announced on Thursday, Derek Diamond (3-4, 5.05 ERA) will get the nod for Ole Miss on Friday night, as Nikhazy took three days less rest in Swayze last weekend.

Diamond Rebs’ plan will probably be to stay aggressive on the plate and attack often. With the way both the Rebels and Wildcats can make runs, this probably won’t be a low scoring series, and every team will have big innings. Ole Miss’s batters have to stay aggressive and try to swing away to win this matchup.

Game Two matchup Garrett Irvin vs. Doug Nikhazy

Again, since neither team has announced another pitcher for the second game of the Super Regional, it’s likely that the Rebels will throw Golden Spikes Semifinalist Doug Nikhazy, while the Wildcats can go with Garrett Irvin.

Nikhazy (11-2, 2.39 ERA) was one of the most prolific and competitive leaders in college baseball on the mound this year. Doug brings emotional and physical leadership that became even more important after Gunnar Hoglund’s season-ending injury against Texas A&M.

Irvin (6-2, 3.51 ERA) is a 6-foot, 180-pound junior lefty. He relies on location and command to win matches and, like Nikhazy, he is a downhill pitcher.

congratulations to @ArizonaBaseball LHP Garrett Irvin, for whom the easy selection was #TusconRegional MVP after his three-hit shutout to advance the Wildcats to the Regional Finals. pic.twitter.com/unZQbqt33S — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSprD1) June 7, 2021

Irvin’s fastball is in the mid to upper ’80s and is especially effective given the angle and release point in Garrett’s high 3/4s arm slot. He throws an 11-5 breaking ball that falls on the scale which he can locate well. Garrett also has a 1970s change that he mixes well.

The Rebels probably seem a little less aggressive with Irvin on the mound, at least initially, until they can pick up speed and release point.

The Diamond Rebs shouldn’t be “too” patient, though, as Irvin has the ability to go deep into the game. A strong and steady attack at Ole Miss’s plate could be Arizonas undoing in game two of the Super Regional.

Game 3 Chandler Murphy vs. Drew McDaniel

Again, neither team has named their starter for Sunday’s game. Conventional wisdom says the Rebs would go with Sunday starter Drew McDaniel (5-2, 6.10 ERA) if the rubber play is required.McDaniel had a tough outing against USM in game six of the Oxford Regional last weekend, just 2/3 of the way through the first inning. Southern Miss was able to key in a few errors and skip seven runs on six hits.

This weekend in Tucson, Drew will likely face Chandler Murphy (7-0, 3.63 ERA); although, as mentioned above, neither team has designated a starter.

Murphy is a righty and has a taller frame at 6 feet-3,197 pounds. His fastball will hit the low 90s but will mostly stay in the 80s. He has a high 3/4s arm slit with a turn-and-go approach to the plate as he gets plenty of pressure from his right foot.

Murphys delivery is hard to pick up at the plate due to his release point and angle of attack. The corner makes his delivery deceiving in the batter’s box, and the Rebs need to pick up this corner quickly to achieve success.

Murphy throws a trunk in the upper-70s that has a lot of depth that he will use to expand the zone and deal major damage on opposing offenses. He will also use a change from the low 80s to round out his offering. In addition to picking up the release point, Ole Miss needs to practice some discipline at the plate and identify the trunk that will run away from right-handed batters.

Cats on the board

Arizonas offense has a similar look to the Rebs. Third baseman Jacob Berry will be hard to contain this weekend, just as he has been all season. He has hit 15 home runs and drove in 64 RBI while hitting .357 on the year.

Pac-12 -: @berry_jacob_24 Baby Bomber #1, Stand Up! The real freshman made his way into the record books #BearDown pic.twitter.com/0vQcidneKB — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) June 3, 2021

The same can be said of Arizona catcher Daniel Susac, who hits .338 with 12 home runs and 61 runs brought in.

Ole Miss doesn’t want to sleep over the other components of the Wildcats offense like outfielder Ryan Holgate hitting .353 with 9 home runs to his name, and Donte Williams hitting for .338 hitting 6 hours to go along with his 9 stolen bases.

With more than half of Arizona’s batting order this year at over .300 batting average, it’s a pretty good bet that the Red and Blue will have to keep beating his opponent to win this series.

The easiest way to TD Ameritrade in Omaha is to take the first two of the three game series. That said, Ole Miss hasn’t always taken the easy way out, but they’ve outlasted 8 of their last 12 opponents.

The Diamond Rebels have stepped up every time they’ve been down this season and they’re confident in their abilities. Knowing they’re on a mission to make it to Omaha when they win the series in Tucson will be fuel to burn as they face this hot-hitting Arizona team.

GAME INFO:

The first pitch on Friday will be thrown at 8 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPNU. Saturday’s matchup is set to be at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN2, and Sunday’s game will be played on ESPN2 or ESPNU as needed.

