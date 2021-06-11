Sooners have another 5-star QB in their sights

Oklahoma football has been a landing place for some of the best quarterbacks in college football since offensive mastermind and QB whisperer Lincoln Riley arrived in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Sooners don’t have a QB commit of the nine verbal pledges they’ve made so far in the 2022 class, but it’s still relatively early in the process. However, you can expect activity and commitments to pick up some steam now that the dead period limiting in-person coaching and campus visits has been lifted.

However, Riley and his associates aren’t just out in the field and busy recruiting for the 2022 cycle. They also have the sights for 2023 and even 2024.

One of their main goals for 2023 – unsurprisingly given the newly designated claim to fame as “Quarterback U” – is a five-star perspective Malachi Nelson from Los Alamitos, California. Needless to say, Nelson already has offers from just about every major college program in the country.

Both Rivals and the 247Sports Composite rank Nelson not only as the #1 or #2 best quarterback available in the 2023 cycle, but also in the top four players overall.

Nelson has said he will announce his decision on July 18, but he told… the athletic Last week he already had a nice idea.

“It may change in the coming weeks, but right now I have a plan in my head and we’re going to see after (a few) visits in the next few weeks and go from there,” he told the athletic.

He is believed to be strongly considering both Oklahoma and USC. Could Nelson decide to leave his home state and a strong recruiting drive from his home state college football power? We’ll have to be ready to know the answer, but there are some college football analysts who think he’s leaning towards the Sooners.

Nelson is well aware of what has happened at the Oklahoma quarterback under the leadership of Riley. Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen hurts all transferred to the Oklahoma program. Mayfield and Murray won the Heisman Trophy in consecutive years (2017 and 2018), and Hurts was Heisman’s runner-up in 2019, the year LSU’s Joe Burrow won the award.

All are starting quarterbacks in the National Football League.

The current starting quarterback of the OU, Spencer Rattler, was recruited by Riley and the Sooners and was a member of Oklahoma’s star-studded 2019 class. In just his second year as the OU starting QB this season, Rattler is already the leading preseason candidate to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy and is projected as a first round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“They’re developing kids there and of course I want to play in the league (NFL),” Nelson said in his interview with The Atlantic. “(Riley) told me the first time he spoke to me, ‘I’m not recruiting a kid unless I think they can win the Heisman. I think they can lead us to winning a National Championship.’

“It was crazy to hear from him, really, exactly what he’s done to quarterbacks. I’m excited. We’ll see what the future brings.”

Considered a professional quarterback, Nelson passed for 1,513 yards and three 23 touchdowns, completing nearly 74 percent of his passes as a sophomore in a shortened California spring football season for Los Alamitos High School. He was the California Gatorade Player of the Year.

Nelson will be among some of Oklahoma’s top contenders and current commitments expected to attend OU’s ChampU BBQ next weekend, the biggest recruiting event of the Sooners year.

Another top prospect the Sooners hope to land in the 2023 class is a four-star athleteat Gentry Williams from Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School. Williams is the number 36 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He has played quarterback, wide receiver and defense back in high school, but OU is recruiting him as a defensive back.

It’ll be interesting to watch how many top commitments Oklahoma gets from the big group attending next weekend’s ChampU BBQ. That event alone has been a big factor in OU’s ability to close sales of some of the school’s key goals in the past year.