TENNIS: Wayton Open returns in that July swing





SOUTHINGTON There is no shortage of community tennis tournaments on area courts as the sport seems to be returning to normal. While Winning Filipek Sr. Memorial Tennis Tournament kicks off on Saturday, the 14th annual Wayton Open is just around the corner in July. The event will run from July 10-18 at Southington High School. Proceeds benefit Newington-based One More Dog Rescue. Twelve divisions are available this year, including two new ones: High School Girls and High School Mixed Doubles. Last year, amid the pandemic, the tournament plowed through a difficult 2020 with 150 entries. This year, tournament director Matt Wayton would like to see participation return to normal with 250-300 entries. Last year’s event was also held in August. This year it is back to the normal July time frame. We had a lot of new people last year and we hope our regulars will come back this year too,” said Wayton. Hopefully it’s normal and will grow a bit. People are hungry to play. Wayton, a 2005 Southington High grad, works at Bristol’s Northeast Middle School and was the interim girls’ tennis coach at Bristol Central this spring. He said his entire BC squad is entered for the Wayton Open. All players will compete on the opening Saturday on July 10. All finals will be held on Sunday, July 18, with singles starting at 9am and doubles at 11am. The championship rain date is Monday evening the 19th. Wayton said he will be flexible with the player schedules, but they must be available to play on opening day. I like giving people something to look forward to in the summer, Wayton said. High school students can only get better by playing in the summer and this gives them something to play for. I see people around who say they are looking forward to the tournament. We have sections for every skill level. Everyone welcome. Even if you lose in the first round, you still win because you helped a good cause. Wayton said the tournament is also a reunion of sorts. He sees a lot of people that he only sees at the tournament every year. People are having a good time for a good cause, Wayton said. I love the sport of tennis and I want to keep the sport going in the community, especially for the tennis players of central Connecticut. Last year, the tournament raised $2,020. Wayton is looking for players and sponsors to raise as much money as possible for One More Dog Rescue. For more information, visit waytonopen.com or email [email protected] Registration closes on July 7.







