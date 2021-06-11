MIAA Ice Hockey Committee hammers out details of 2021-22 tournament format – Boston Herald

With the status of the Div. 1 A still unresolved tournament, the MIAA Ice Hockey Committee concluded the remainder of the 2021-22 tournament format on Friday morning.

Much of the discussion has centered on the challenges of hosting with the new statewide configuration. Starting next winter, the first three rounds will all be held in the senior league before moving to neutral venues for the state semi-finals and finals.

Capacity parameters are set for guest teams. A venue must be able to hold a minimum of 250 people for the first round, 500 for the round of 16, and 1,000 for the round of eight, all subject to the Tournament Director’s approval.

If the host team location is not acceptable, the senior athletic director can find a suitable location. If that is not possible, the lower class will host, or if neither can be satisfied, the Tournament Director will choose a venue.

A major change in the format is that each team will receive one extra time-out for tournament matches. Previously, time-outs were not allowed.

Because optional 17-minute periods are one of two new committee-supported rules that have been adopted for next season, it has been clarified that periods will remain at 15 minutes in all MIAA tournaments.

All Division 1A, or Super 8, information and criteria were removed from the format as the tournament remains in limbo, although MIAA liaison Richard Pearson was quick to point out that it could be reinstated.

For now, the Super 8 is on hiatus for a four-year evaluation period. An ice hockey subcommittee continues to work with the TMC to resolve the issues involved to try and reinstate it, though a solution that works for all sports is needed when it comes to the Div issue. 1A tournaments.

In addition to the optional 17-minute periods, the other new rule to be passed was five-minute, four-to-four overtime during the regular season, which was a pilot program and used only by a few leagues, but now becomes the standard in the whole state.

Teams that win in overtime receive two points and the losing team zero. If the match is still tied at the end of the OT, the match is tied and each team gets one point. Regular seasonal tournaments requiring a winner to advance must first use the five-minute OT period, but may then request to play against a winner, with both teams receiving one point.

Pearson also pointed out that the winter alignment proposals have been posted on the website and that schools wishing to appeal their placement, which are expected to be many, have until the end of next week. to do this.

Before the meeting was adjourned, Dave Uminski, director of Oakmont, who will retire at the end of the month, was recognized for his valuable services to the committee.

You were a great colleague and your guidance was second to none, said Lowell athletic director and vice-chairman of the committee, Dave Lezenski.

You represented students across the board very effectively and were very clear and eloquent about ice hockey with your coaching experience and as director, Pearson said. Well done.