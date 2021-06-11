Competition adds a social aspect to a fitness routine







The camaraderie is just as important as the competition when it comes to athletics, says Donald Webster, 64, of Atlanta, a runner and cyclist. Webster is a member of the South Fulton Race club, the Metro Atlanta Cycling Club and Black Men Run. He says teammates hold him accountable. “If I miss a few runs, it’s ‘Hey, where’s Don?’ he says. Undoubtedly that’s what has kept people consistent all these years.’ Webster competes in 5Ks, 10Ks duathlons and the occasional half marathon. He has even run a few marathons. Last year, with races shut down by COVID-19, Webster decided to enter a virtual road race, in which people ran and entered their times online. “It’s just not the same,” Webster says. “People are running on different terrains, different courses… I’m looking forward to going out post-COVID with a rush.” He has already entered the 52nd annual Peachtree Road Race, which will take place through Atlanta on July 3 and 4. He considers himself an age group, meaning he competes with people his own age. In December, Webster turns 65, which places him in group 65-69. I will be one of the youngest in that age group, something to look forward to, he says. Start exercising at a later age You don’t have to have a long sports career to benefit from a little competition. Bill Cordes, 75, of St. Cloud, Florida, is a late bloomer who recently placed third in the US Tennis Association 50-and-over 3.0 division in the National Singles Championship. Cordes only started playing tennis in 2018. Until then, he had been an avid spectator, attending tournaments and following his favorites, such as Roger Federer. Then he learned that the USTA was planning to build a world-class national tennis facility in Orlando. The 64-acre facility includes a player development area for professional athletes, including those who compete in Grand Slams. Unfazed by his age and inexperience, he occasionally played on weekends, but had never taken part in competitions. Cordes persuaded his wife to move north for nearly four hours to be near campus so I could play every day, he says. Cordes, a U.S. military veteran, enrolled in a USTA military program that provides free instruction for military members, took some classes, and began competing. His tennis career blossomed.

