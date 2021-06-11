Sports
Branson Robinson to become Mississippi’s only five-star recruit for soccer by 202222
Germantown is going back Branson Robinson the recruitment ranking continues to skyrocket.
In Rivals’ most recent football ranking for 2022 released this week, Robinson rose 25 spots to number 16, making him the only five-star prospect in Mississippi.
Rivals also ranks the 5-foot-10, 220-pound rising senior as the No. 1 running back in the country. ESPN has ranked him as the No. 2 running back and 19th overall.
Robinson, the top player in the state according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, has also risen from No. 57 to No. 45 in the composite ranking after the recent ranking update. 247Sports has not yet released its major ranking update for the summer.
MISSISSIPPI BEST RB:Mississippi’s Top Soccer Prospect Branson Robinson Talks Recruitment, Rise to No. 1 2022 RB in the CountryRB
LOOK TO THE FUTURE:4 Star Junior DT Zxavian Harris Talks Hiring, Visiting, Potentially Working With Branson Robinson
Robinson will be attending Clemson’s 2022 Elite Retreat this weekend. Clemson joins Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Oregon on the list of schools he told the Clarion Ledger he was considering earlier in May.
Rivals likened Robinson to the former Georgia who drove Nick Chubb back and even called him a “clone”. Georgia, whom he visited last weekend, is also the favorite to bring him in, according to recruiting experts.
During the fall season, Robinson was considered a three-star recruit before making a jump to four-star this spring. He also jumped Holmes County four-star cornerback Khamauri Rogers, who rose to No. 39 in the Rivals’ latest rankings, to take over the No. 1 spot in the state in April.
NO. 2 ABLE:2022 4-Star CB Khamauri Rogers Talks Visit, Receive Interest From Alabama And Clemson, New List
BIG COMMITMENT:Alabama Adds Columbia’s Jaheim Oatis to Football Recruiting Class in 2022
