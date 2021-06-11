Tennis-Tsitsipas gets fresh air to push through to victory





PARIS (Reuters) With three breakpoints in the deciding set against Alexander Zverev at Friday’s French Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas looked poised for another Grand Slam semifinal heartbreak, but the Greek somehow managed to break himself out of the to dig a hole. The 22-year-old, fifth seeded, went on the attack and won the next five points to hold the serve in the opening game of the fifth set after witnessing Germany’s Zverev break his two-set lead over the set. Philippe Chatrier field wiped out. Those were the final break points on Tsitsipas as he went on the beat of the sixth seed with a solitary break in the deciding set to book a first Grand Slam final after losing three times in the last four leg. I am someone who fights, the Greek told reporters, when asked about his 0-40 down grip. I wasn’t about to give up yet. I think I did few things right that worked in my favor. I was still alive. I was still able to get back to the game. It was a breath of fresh air, that first game. I felt reborn. I felt it was now time to take advantage of that. From then on, Tsitsipas found a way to outsmart the strong-slaming Zverev and become the first Greek player to reach a Grand Slam final. He ended the three hours and 37 minutes game with an ace on his fifth match point. It means a lot. It was a difficult match. It was a game full of emotions, full of so many different phases that I went through, he added. So at the end it was just such a big relief that I was able to close it in such a good way. It was just exhausting. I am proud of myself. I actually like what I do. I think it’s great that I can play in this stadium. I’m obviously just blessed to have the chance to play against the best and test myself, something I’ve always dreamed of and wanted to happen one day. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Berhampore, India; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

