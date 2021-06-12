After a long wait, Euro 2020 opener shows football’s recovering powers | Euro 2020

Delayed gratification would be good for the soul, but especially in a pandemic it’s easy to get tired of waiting.

But if no one can be quite sure yet whether hosting Euro 2020 in 2021, a year and a day after its original scheduled start date, will be as restorative as UEFA hopes, this curtain-raiser served at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico. as a welcome reminder of the transformative powers of football.

After so many months of so much human loss, Italy and Turkey emphasized that even a very unconventional tournament, spanning 11 countries and operating in accordance with sometimes stifling Covid protocols, has retained its traditional power to enchant.

Football is full of false dawn. Middlesbrough fans may remember that Lee Cattermole was prematurely named the new Steven Gerrard after a fantastic one-off Uefa Cup appearance against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico, but Roberto Mancinis Azzurri has certainly shown why they are among the favorites of the tournament.

With Jorginho controlling the midfield and the intelligent movement of Ciro Immobiles contradicting his last name, an impressively busy Italy was as ruthlessly efficient as their friendly manager is expensively elegant.

Turkey defended well during the first half and despite looking quite ordinary after that it probably isn’t done yet, but in the end Merih Demirals scored an own goal, Immobile’s first in a major tournament and another from Lorenzo Insigne highlighting why Mancinis is the team on a 27 games unbeaten run.

As the match was one of 51, the kick-off was preceded by an appropriately extravagant opening ceremony. There’s often the feeling that you’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all across these preambles and, sure enough, the first display of giant colored balls, unfolding national flags, fireworks, colored smoke and witnessed drummers dangling from ropes that hanging from the roof of the stadium looked both downright spectacular and pretty good for the track.

The tone was raised considerably when the slick choreography and Euro synth rock soundtrack were replaced by the sight of tenor Andrea Bocelli standing on the pitch in a royal blue jacket giving a chilling rendition of Nessun Dorma. Evocative felt like an understatement. For five minutes the world felt wonderful again.

All of this ceremonial concluded with aerial drone footage that led television viewers to believe that a kaleidoscopic display of colored torches and twinkling lights had turned the ground into a giant birthday cake strewn with candles.

It hardly mattered if the players would match such artistry (although Domenico Berardi and co certainly did as they passed and moved with pace). For the 16,000 fans who had crossed the tree-lined boulevard leading to a stadium sandwiched between the Tiber and Monte Mario hill, it must have really felt a bit like multiple birthday parties in one. The largely upbeat sound they produced belies the fact that the stadium was only a quarter full.

In any case, after performing behind closed doors for so long, the pace from Italy remained surprisingly intense and energetic for an opening match on such a damp night. The players seemed full of adrenaline and Mancinis’ attacks increasingly found their one- and two-touch passing range and relentless writing Senol Guness side in their own half.

The impressive Ciro Immobile is mobbed by teammates after scoring Italys second goal. Photo: Andrew Medichini/AFP/Getty Images

Insigne played a fine one-two with the ever-dangerous Berardi, but couldn’t wrap his foot all the way around the ball and bend it into the top corner, with only Ugurcan Cakir’s fingertips holding Giorgio Chiellinis’ header away.

Further half chances plus a penalty appeal after the ball hit the ball Zeki Celik’s arm came and went but initially Turkey kept its defensive cool, making it difficult for Mancinis men to pull everyone behind the ball and, albeit briefly, their compact out of possession shape into the kind of formidable red (shirt) wall that even Boris Johnson probably wouldn’t dare dream of commanding.

However, things soon crumbled, making Guness’s desire for a rematch with Mancinis side in the final seem somewhat ambitious and Italy’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia almost unfathomable.

Together with football fans from a whole continent, Immobile and friends now seem determined to make up for lost time.

Maybe, just maybe, really good things are coming for those who wait.