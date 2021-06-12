UMass extends contract for hockey coach Greg Carvel; ex-Eph Matt Lindsay joins his staff | Local sports

It’s been a pretty eventful off-season for the University of Massachusetts hockey coaches and players. Between the comings and goings, the big news came last Friday morning when the school announced that Greg Carvel, who coached the Minutemen to the first-ever NCAA Division I hockey championship, has agreed to a new contract.

It is an ongoing five-year contract. Financial terms were not disclosed.

We are very excited to grow our investment in Greg Carvel and the national championship hockey program he has built in Amherst, UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford said in a press release. Coach Carvel’s outstanding leadership has delivered remarkable results in the classroom, in competition and in the community. This new contract confirms our strong commitment to keep Greg and his family in maroon and white for years to come. Under Gregs’ continued leadership, we believe our nationally renowned program will continue to be a major point of pride on campus and around the Commonwealth.

The new contract runs from April 11, 2021 to April 10, 2026 and will have an additional year on April 11 each year. The deal also includes a significantly increased annual compensation package, salary increases based on team performance, new or increased academic and competitive performance bonuses, and a new supplemental retirement plan.

According to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts database of state employees, Carvel earned $376,795 in 2020.

I am extremely proud of the achievements of our hockey team over the past five years and look forward to the continued improvement of our program over the term of this contract. I came to UMass because I believed the leadership and resources were there to achieve continued national success. UMass was a great fit for me and my family is delighted that this contract will allow us to call Amherst home for many years to come.

The Minutemen were 20-5-4 in the 2020-21 season. They won their first-ever Hockey East Tournament title by beating UMass Lowell 1-0. In the NCAA Bridgeport Regional, the Minutemen defeated Lake Superior State 5-1 and Bemidji State 4-0 to reach the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh. There, UMass defeated Minnesota-Duluth 3-2, on the goal of Garrett Waits 14 minutes, 30 seconds into the first overtime. In the championship game, UMass rolled 5-0 past St. Cloud State for the NCAA title.

An adjustment will also take place at the UMass bank. Assistant coach Ben Barr left Amherst to become head coach at Hockey East rival Maine. So former Williams College player Matt Lindsay is coming to UMass to replace Barr.

Lindsey graduated from Williams in 2001 and was an assistant coach at Division III Hobart and Utica before moving to Division I at Robert Morris, Princeton and Penn State. He arrives in Amherst after his stay with the Nittany Lions.

He has a long track record of impressive recruiting, which has resulted in championship-level teams at Penn State and Princeton, Carvel said in a release announcing Lindseys. Matt brings a wealth of knowledge and professionalism to UMass and is known as one of the hardest working recruiters on the circuit.

On the ice, the biggest news is that goalkeeper Matt Murray has chosen to return, while Filip Lindberg, who led the Minutemen back to the NCAA title, has chosen to turn pro. Not only that, but Lindberg, a seventh-round pick of the Minnesota Wild in 2019, will likely test the free agent waters on July 28.

The Minutemen have two graduate transfers this fall to play against Cornell forwards Cam Donaldson and Dartmouth’s Matt Baker. Also moving to Denver University defender Slava Demin, a Chicago Blackhawks prospect. The fourth new Minuteman is striker Eric DeDobbelaer, who is from the Brantford 99ers, a Junior A team in the Ontario Hockey League.

And UMass officially announced this week that the younger brother of UMass Hobey Baker Award winner Cale Makar is coming to play for Carvel in Amherst. Taylor Makar, a six-foot striker, will be on campus this fall. Taylor Makar is a left shot.

We are delighted to continue our relationship with the Makar family, Carvel said in a statement. Taylor is a great power forward who can play both wing and center. He skates very well for a great player and has great skills to match his mobility. Taylor played junior hockey for the Brooks Bandits last year. His playing style fits perfectly with the identity of our teams, as does his size and his level of competition.

Makar played 104 games over four seasons with the Alberta Junior Hockey League team, scoring 61 points on 17 goals and 44 assists. Captaining the Bandits in 2020-21, the Calgary, Alberta native, racked up 19 points (5 goals, 14 assists) in 16 games and 63 penalty minutes.