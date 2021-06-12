Sports
Chicago Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo awaits more ‘data’ on COVID-19 vaccine
CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said he understands the controversy surrounding his decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but explained that he is “taking a little more time to see the data in it” .
The Cubs are one of eight baseball teams that have failed to reach the 85% vaccination threshold, which would allow for an easing of restrictions. They still have to wear face masks in the dugout and need permission to leave their hotel en route, for example.
Rizzo, 31, is a cancer survivor who regularly meets with young cancer patients, although that has been suspended during the pandemic. He said he knows his decision not to get the vaccine has provoked strong reactions from both sides of the debate, adding that he is “definitely not against getting it”.
“I love my teammates and this franchise,” he said after the Cubs’ 8-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. “This is bigger than baseball. This is a life decision. It weighed heavily. It’s a decision I’ve made and I stand by, and it’s clear that there are people who are going to hate me and think I’m disgusting. people who are on my side, but it’s out in the open.”
Rizzo didn’t get specific with his reasons for not taking the vaccine. He and his teammates have had an ongoing discussion about hitting the 85% threshold. Shortstop Javier Baez does vaccine awareness PSAs.
“We’re discussing it,” Baez said. “If you want to call it, ‘we argued about it,’ but in the end we respect each other.
“He just doesn’t believe in it right now, and we respect his decision. … The vaccine was made pretty quickly and a lot of people don’t believe in it. I’m vaccinated because I have kids and I want to protect them.”
Rizzo didn’t seem to be against the vaccine per se. In fact, he was excited to see Wrigley Field at 100% capacity for one of his most memorable at bats. With the Cubs trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth, Rizzo saw 13 pitches by reliever Daniel Ponce de Leon before moving the 14th to rightfield to tie the game.
“By the fifth, sixth, seventh throw, everyone started to get into it more,” recalls Rizzo. “It almost helped me calm down and relax in a way. I kept saying to myself, ‘Stay locked up, stay locked up.’
Cubs manager David Ross compared the at bat to a then teammate Alex Cora had with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2004, who took 18 pitches.
“I’ll remember this one for a long time,” Ross said.
Rizzo added, “It was definitely one of my most memorable at bats.”
Rizzo made a mistake on six pitches in a row before taking ball 2, then made three more before going deep.
“I’ve seen all his throws, so it was just a matter of hitting one,” Rizzo explained. “He’s flirted well with an up, where it’s too close to take. Luckily, for me, I put a good swing on it and had a good result.”
The home run came after Rizzo revealed on his own paid radio segment on ESPN 1000 in Chicago that he had not taken the vaccine.
“I think when you come up with a decision that’s the big topic, it’s somehow not easy,” Rizzo said. “This is a big topic. A lot of lives are being saved by this vaccine. There are a lot of people getting back to normal lives. That’s what we want.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]