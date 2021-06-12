Sports
Windsor’s Paige Shrader advances to 4A Semifinals – Greeley Tribune
A total of 28 local athletes earned a berth for the Class 3A and 4A girls tennis tournaments at Colorado Springs Memorial Park and Pueblo City Park this weekend.
After Friday’s first day of the two-day tournament, only one of those athletes remains in the running for a state title.
Here’s a look at how local participants fared on the first day of the state tournaments.
Class 3A
University qualified athletes in four positions after winning the regional a week ago.
At No. 1 singles, Bulldogs junior Elle Richardson defeated St. Mary’s Academy freshman Blair Franciscus 6-4, 6-0 in the first round before falling to Ellie Hartman of St. Mary’s High School 6-2, 6- 4 in the second round.
Also at No. 1 singles, Severance freshman Ava Zink fell against Colorado Academy sophomore Anna Jordaan 6-1, 6-1 in the first round.
at no. 2 singles, Northridge freshman Andrea Flores fell to Colorado Academy sophomore Katherine Pulido 6-1, 6-0 in the first round.
Flores’ senior teammate Yadira Soto-Roblero lost in the first round of the No. 3 single brace to Sara Stander, sophomore from St. Mary’s Academy, 6-4, 6-2.
University sophomore Abby Marion also fell in the first round of the No. 3 singles bracket, losing 6-2, 1-6, 5-7 to senior Vanguard Sophia Guevara.
Eaton qualified all four doubles team for the state tournament.
At No. 1, the red tandem of juniors Zoie Floryance and Mariah Noonan of Pueblo Central’s Trinity Saenz and Marin Munoz doubles 6-4, 6-3 in the first round.
Also at No. 1 in doubles, Severance’s team of sophomores Paige Janke and Jolie Ingle lost in the first round to D’Evelyn’s Anna Day and Kyrianna Krzystek 6-1, 6-0.
University’s duo of junior Katheryn Halverson and freshman Halle Get lost from D’Evelyn’s Maisy Schoeman and Maria Christoffersen 6-0, 6-2 in the first round of the No. 2 doubles.
Also at No. 2 in doubles, Eaton freshman Kallie Salberg and junior Taylor Bradshaw lost to Berthoud’s Alana Hymel and Lyndsey Pancost 6-2, 6-2.
Severance’s No. 3 doubles the pair of junior Alexa Terrazas and sophomore Maliyah Braveheart defeated Delta’s Shayla Curtis and Lauren Angelo 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the first round. Terrazas and Braveheart lost to Peak to Peak’s Paris Kiehl and Sophie Kiehl 6-1, 6-1 in the second round.
The Reds’ No. 3 doubles tandem of sophomore Emily Brisendine and Abby Copeland also won in the first round, 7-5, 7-5, over Salida’s Brooke Bright and Vivian Volkmann. Brisendine and Copeland fell 6-4, 6-4 to Holy Family’s Audrey Brower and Clara Meisner on Round 2.
In 4th place in doubles, seniors Monica Hernandez-Jackson and Natalya Barton of college defeated La Junta’s Dajiana Herman and Torrin Mendoza-Werner in the first round 6-1, 6-2. Barton and Hernandez-Jackson lost to D’Evelyn’s Sarah Cook and Mariah Dean 6-1, 6-2 in the second round.
Eaton’s No. 4 doubles team of sophomore Shelby Schuman and freshman Tayla Wiedeman fell to Peak to Peak’s Amanda Skinner and Megan Skinner 2-6 7-6, 5-7 in the first round.
On the first day, Colorado Academy and D’Evelyn are in first place in the team standings with 21 points. University is 12th with two team points. Eaton and Severance are tied 11 times for 13th by one point apiece.
Class 4A
Windsor qualified seven athletes in five brackets for the 4A tournament, and junior Paige Shrader remains very much in the running for a state title.
At number 2 singles, Shrader defeated Canon City junior Ali Todesko 7-5, 6-1. She then knocked out Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Brooke Ballenger 6-0, 6-1 in the second round.
Shrader will face Palmer Ridge senior Tessa Rothwell in the semifinals on Saturday at 9am, with the winner advancing to the final at 12:45pm
At No. 1 singles, Wizards senior Jillian Arnold Ponderosa defeated senior Grace Liberati 5-7, 7-6, 6-2. But Arnold was unable to maintain the momentum and fell to Loveland junior Beilynn Geiss 6-1, 6-0 in round 2.
Windsor’s junior No. 3 singles player Emmy Butler lost to Coronado senior Georgia Sharbino 7-6, 6-4 in the first round.
#1 in doubles, Wizards seniors Brooklyn Nerby and Grace Johnson fell to Palmer Ridge’s Alexandra Yuzkiv and Charlotte Hauke 6-2, 6-2.
Windsor’s No. 3 doubles team of seniors Vivienne Penfold and Emma Scheuerman defeated Grand Junction’s Kinya Tate and Madison Sites 6-2, 6-4 in the opening round. They then lost to Palmer Ridge’s Chelsea Young and Kaya Kimmey 6-2, 6-3 in round 2.
The Wizards are level with Silver Creek by five points for eighth in the team standings. Mullen leads the team race with 16 points, closely followed by Cheyenne Mountain, who has 15 points.
Bobby Fernandez covers high school sports for the Greeley Tribune. Reach him at (970) 392-4478, by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @BobbyDFernandez.
