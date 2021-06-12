NMU Hockey welcomes Peruzzi as staff





MARQUETTE, Michigan (WLUC) – Northern Michigan University hockey program and head coach Grant Potulny are pleased to announce Nick Peruzzi as the newest addition to the coaching staff. Peruzzi will serve as an assistant coach alongside Potulny and associate head coach Byron Pool. We are very excited to add Nick to our coaching staff, Potulny said of the hire. Throughout the interview process, Nick showed his knowledge and passion for the game. His energy, preparation and work ethic stood out while he was on campus. Nick is from Michigan and comes from a family of coaches who are well versed in the rich history of NMU Hockey. His connections to the area would serve us well in recruiting future Wildcats from our home state. Peruzzi will join the Wildcat team in 2021-22 and look to build on their recent successes, including a berth in last season’s 2021 WCHA Championship game. I am very excited to join the Northern Michigan University family and the Wildcats staff, and I thank Grant Potulny, Byron Pool and the rest of the hockey staff for providing me with this opportunity, Peruzzi said. I want to make a positive contribution to the program by making our players better, and I am proud to be part of a college hockey program with a long history of success, player development and tradition. I hope to use my previous coaching experience in the USHL, NAHL and AAA to build on the great program already established by Grant, Byron and the rest of the Northern Michigan hockey staff and University. A graduate of Walsh College, he was the associate head coach of the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the past year and a half. There he worked extensively with the attackers, power play units and assisted in the recruiting process. Prior to his time in Lincoln, Peruzzi was an Assistant Coach and Director of Scouting for the Youngstown Phantoms (USHL) from 2017-2020, where he worked closely with athletes to improve the power play system, which has consistently ranked among the top players in the USHL during his time there. Peruzzi also had stints as a coach with the Aston Rebels (NAHL- currently Jamestown), the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies U16/18 AAA teams, and was a Scout for the Fargo Force prior to his arrival at NMU. In addition to his experience at the junior hockey level, Peruzzi has been a skills and development coach for TPH & Pro Impact, based in Detroit, since 2016. There he has trained countless AAA, Tier I and II juniors, NCAA and professional athletes. during the low season, with a special focus on individual skills and the development of in-game transfers. During the interview process, I was very impressed with the vision Grant set out for the NMU hockey program. It supports the university’s mission and vision reflected in the innovation, investments and renovations that are taking place around the campus and in particular within the hockey program. It will bring great benefits to our current and future student-athletes. Plus, the Marquette community is the largest – there aren’t many places that compare in terms of the quality of people, support, way of life, and breathtaking scenery. I am very grateful to be a part of it. NMU hockey opens their 2021-22 season with a home series against St. Thomas University, October 8-9. Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

