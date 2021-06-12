How Harshal Patel shook off his injury low for IPL high | high Cricket

Harshal Patel produced a grand opening act in IPL 2021. A five-wicket-haul in the April 9 season opener for Royal Challengers Bangalore against defending champions Mumbai Indians meant he caught the attention of the cricketing world. Although the campaign was halted midway through the Covid-19 crisis, Patel now has a great opportunity to build on his newfound fame.

Still, making a splash in the glitzy tournament was the last thing on Patels’ minds in the build-up. Two months before the IPL season, the world was turned upside down for the 30-year-old. A grade 3 ankle ligament tear and several other complications ruled out cricket.

Also Read: IPL Artists Rewarded With Indian Team Selection For Sri Lanka Tour

All he could do was walk well. You could even see the swelling in his ankle from 10 meters when he came to us on Feb. 8, said Dhananjay Kaushik, chief physiotherapist at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Vijayanagar, Karnataka, who oversaw his rehabilitation, during a video call.

During a field exercise with his state team Haryana for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in January, Patel rolled his ankle after landing on the border rope. It put him out of the tournament and the chances of competing in IPL also looked bleak.

An intensive 21-day rehabilitation ensued, wrapped up in more than 60 sessions. The hard work paid off as Patel recovered and regained competitive fitness. He finished 17 wickets in seven IPL games to top the bowling charts before the season was halted following cases of coronavirus in his bio bubble.

He is currently in the United States with his family, Kaushik said. We chat a lot. He walks there 5 km; BCCI now has a new 2km time trial (inside the yo-yo fitness test). I am convinced that he is purely on condition to make the team.

Before Patel could raise his hand for a potential India slot after a stellar IPL, he had to go through a rigorous schedule.

He always asked if he could play IPL. He was a little worried. We convinced him that with proper rehabilitation it was possible, Kaushik said, explaining and resolving the injury.

The problem was that Patel had a tear in the anterior talofibular (ATF) ligament, he said, referring to one of the three ligaments that bind the ankle. There was also a problem with his deltoid ligament and muscle; also, there was also a lot of bony edema (fluid retention) in that ankle area, Kaushik said.

Grade 1 and 2 ankle tears are common, but grade 3 is serious business. More often than not, athletes end up on the operating table. It usually takes four to six weeks to fully recover.

But time was no ally to Patels, IPL was fast approaching and an RCB camp planned for early March. It meant that the all-rounder had to put in extra effort. It was a mix of innovation and determination.

We had to think out of the box and that is why his rehabilitation was intensive. That he has recovered from a grade 3 tear in just three weeks is a testament to his hard work, said Kaushik, who has also worked with spinner Amit Mishra, boxer Nikhat Zareen and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra at the JSW facility.

Kaushik said Patel contributed to his speedy recovery. First, Patels’ pre-rehabilitation status was really good. I have rarely seen an athlete so knowledgeable about his body and introduced to rehabilitation. I first consulted him via video when I was in Pennsylvania in January. When I joined him at the IIS facility, it had been three weeks since he had sustained the injury, but there was still swelling.

Kaushik and the team of experts made sure that Patel never lost touch with cricket, even if it meant imitating bowling in an indoor lane at the IIS facility.

First, we evaluated the range of motion he was capable of, his swelling, what he could do. I had him do something very closely related to cricket. Keeping the athlete away from what they are used to doing takes a toll on the mind.

Initially we did some weight bearing exercises while making sure the ankle mobility was controlled. We tied up his ankle and forced him to do a few things anyway. Basically, you give the athlete simulation from different angles to check whether his balance is intact or not.

Progress was gradual and the load on his ankle was increased in a consistent manner. By the time he was ready to bowl again, we didn’t want him to think he couldn’t play anymore. So we kept the ankle load the whole time and gradually increased it. We’ve been watching it closely to make sure there’s no damage. We video analyzed him before, during and after the exercises. After a few sessions there would be swelling and then we would improvise that way.

We used to do two to three sessions a day. In the morning we did conditioning, in the evening we did strength exercises and in the middle we did balance exercises.

After two weeks of rehab, the swelling had subsided and Patel was ready to bowl on a good pitch. Being about to play T20 cricket gave Kaushik confidence that Patels’ body could handle the rigors of playing a competitive sport.

Initially we had him bowl with a tapered action. Two weeks after he started his rehabilitation, we had him bowl on the floor. We’ve calculated that even if he doesn’t count balls and extra balls, he doesn’t have to bowl more than 26-28 pitches per game. So, before I gave him the fitness certificate, I had him bowl 10 overs in two spells. It would be split 6-4 with a five minute lead.

In a competition situation there is extra pressure which leads to stress. So we let him bat for 45 minutes as well. We let him do that for 3-4 days in a row. There was no swelling or discomfort and we realized he was ready to take on the competition load.