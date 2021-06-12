Cam Buffington surprised by Iowa football offer | recruit

Cam Buffington signed up for an Iowa Football camp on June 18, having never heard of the Hawkeyes before. Last week, Assistant LeVar Woods invited him to campus for an earlier camp last Sunday. He took the coach at his request.

It turned out to be a good decision.

Aiming to learn more about the game at camp, Buffington picked up his first scholarship offer. Iowa let him know on Thursday.

“I was shocked at the time,” he told HN. “I didn’t see it coming. I just go to the camps and try to learn as much as possible from the coaches. I’m trying to get better as a player. I didn’t expect a scholarship offer.”

It came after his first season at Winfield-Mount Union (IA) High, which plays eight-man football.

As a linebacker, Buffington (6-3, 200) recorded 50.5 tackles (38 solo) and an interception. Offensively, he carried the ball 114 times for 956 yards and 17 touchdowns, and also caught four passes for 73 yards and two scores. He also did the team’s punting duties.

Buffington also excels on the basketball court for the Wolves and the All-Iowa Attack on the AAU circuit. He is coming from a freshman season in which he averaged 17.2 points and 9.5 rebounds. In the track, he achieved the school’s best results this season in the 100 and 200 meters and the long jump.

Winfield-Mount Union football coach Scott McCarty and basketball coach Klay Edwards both called Buffington hardworking and humble.

“It was a lot for him to tweet that he had received the offer,” Edwards joked.

Despite his achievements in multiple sports, Buffington preferred football at a young age. He was usually the biggest, strongest and fastest player among his competitors.

“I’ve always loved tackling people and running around and scoring touchdowns,” he said.

Buffington likes to be busy, so a summer of soccer camps (he also camped in Iowa State and will return to Iowa on June 18) along with AAU basketball is something he welcomes. And it’s not the only competition he enjoys this time of year.

“I’m used to the schedule because I’ve been showing 4-H all my life. 4-H animals and basketball and football, it’s all just kind of summer to me,” he said.

Buffington got valuable tips in the Iowa camp. He really appreciated being treated to tackling technique.

His relationship with Woods is still in its infancy, but a bond develops.

“He’s great. I like Coach LeVar, the way he treats me and all that,” said Buffington.

Winfield-Mount Union reached the football playoffs last season, losing in the first round. Buffington has set a goal of moving forward in ’21 and winning at least one state championship in his preliminary career.

He won’t let an offer in Iowa go to his head. It certainly motivates him.

“It makes me really want to get into the weight room and do extra reps. If I keep working hard, I may be able to pursue NFL level one day,” he said.

Besides, the opportunity in Iowa still doesn’t feel like a dream.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet. I sometimes think about it and I think, wow, is this real?” said Buffington.