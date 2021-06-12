Cam Buffington surprised by Iowa football offer | recruit

Cam Buffington signed up for an Iowa Football camp on June 18, having never heard of the Hawkeyes before. Last week, Assistant LeVar Woods invited him to campus for an earlier camp last Sunday. He took the coach at his request.
It turned out to be a good decision.
Aiming to learn more about the game at camp, Buffington picked up his first scholarship offer. Iowa let him know on Thursday.
“I was shocked at the time,” he told HN. “I didn’t see it coming. I just go to the camps and try to learn as much as possible from the coaches. I’m trying to get better as a player. I didn’t expect a scholarship offer.”
It came after his first season at Winfield-Mount Union (IA) High, which plays eight-man football.
As a linebacker, Buffington (6-3, 200) recorded 50.5 tackles (38 solo) and an interception. Offensively, he carried the ball 114 times for 956 yards and 17 touchdowns, and also caught four passes for 73 yards and two scores. He also did the team’s punting duties.
Buffington also excels on the basketball court for the Wolves and the All-Iowa Attack on the AAU circuit. He is coming from a freshman season in which he averaged 17.2 points and 9.5 rebounds. In the track, he achieved the school’s best results this season in the 100 and 200 meters and the long jump.
Winfield-Mount Union football coach Scott McCarty and basketball coach Klay Edwards both called Buffington hardworking and humble.
“It was a lot for him to tweet that he had received the offer,” Edwards joked.
Despite his achievements in multiple sports, Buffington preferred football at a young age. He was usually the biggest, strongest and fastest player among his competitors.
“I’ve always loved tackling people and running around and scoring touchdowns,” he said.
Buffington likes to be busy, so a summer of soccer camps (he also camped in Iowa State and will return to Iowa on June 18) along with AAU basketball is something he welcomes. And it’s not the only competition he enjoys this time of year.
“I’m used to the schedule because I’ve been showing 4-H all my life. 4-H animals and basketball and football, it’s all just kind of summer to me,” he said.
Buffington got valuable tips in the Iowa camp. He really appreciated being treated to tackling technique.
His relationship with Woods is still in its infancy, but a bond develops.
“He’s great. I like Coach LeVar, the way he treats me and all that,” said Buffington.
Winfield-Mount Union reached the football playoffs last season, losing in the first round. Buffington has set a goal of moving forward in ’21 and winning at least one state championship in his preliminary career.
He won’t let an offer in Iowa go to his head. It certainly motivates him.
“It makes me really want to get into the weight room and do extra reps. If I keep working hard, I may be able to pursue NFL level one day,” he said.
Besides, the opportunity in Iowa still doesn’t feel like a dream.
“It hasn’t really hit me yet. I sometimes think about it and I think, wow, is this real?” said Buffington.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit