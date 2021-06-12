Hickey on Hockey: Canadiens have big chances in Vegas matchup

Montreal is in known underdog territory after upsetting the Maple Leafs and Jets in the first two rounds. Photo by Allen McInnis / Montreal Gazette

Article content Most people who go to Las Vegas hope that Lady Luck will come along. But the Canadiens hope that hard work and team play will be the keys to success in a city where the odds are always favorable to the house. The oddsmakers have installed the Golden Knights as 11-10 favorites to win the Stanley Cup, while the Canadiens have the longest odds at 10-1 It’s a familiar scenario for the Canadiens, who upset Toronto and Winnipeg en route to the semifinals against the Golden Knights. The best-of-seven series starts Monday (9:00 p.m., CBC, SN, TVA Sports, TSN-690 Radio, 98.5 FM). We were focused on ourselves. That’s what coach Dominique Ducharme said this week. We are the most important team on the ice. Each team has strengths, weaknesses and playing style. We are the most important. Were focused on that. Have two or three workouts on the ice before the series begins. We want to work on some things and make sure those are 100 percent prepared. Regardless of the opponent, it doesn’t change the way we play. That is the most important.

Article content Ducharme preaches the importance of his team playing as a group of five at either end of the ice, but it is the sixth man, goalkeeper Carey Price, who will be in the spotlight. Price is matched against Marc-Andr Fleury and the thirty-somethings have the best numbers of the remaining goalkeepers in the play-offs. Fleury has an average of 1.91 goals against average, while Price is at 1.97 and has the best save rate of 0.935. Both keepers have shown that they can play at the highest level. Price has gold medals in the Olympics and the World Cup, while Fleury was part of three Stanley Cup winners and is a major reason why the Golden Knights are in the Cup semi-finals for the third time in the teams’ four-year history. . Up front, the Knights have experience and more top talent with Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault, but the Canadiens have the ability to roll four lines on a regular basis. The so-called fourth line of Corey Perry, Eric Staal and Joel Armia leads the team in points.

Article content Paciorettty, Stone and Chandler Stephenson topped Vegas and it remains to be seen if they can shake off Montreal’s shutdown trio of Artturi Lehkonen, Phil Danault and Brendan Gallagher. Pacioretty’s presence will rekindle the debate over who won the 2018 transaction, which sent Pacioretty to Vegas in exchange for Nick Suzuki, Tomas Tatar and a draft pick used to select defense prospect Mattias Norlinder. It was a good deal for both teams. Pacioretty is coming out of a career season while Suzuki is developing into a top six center. Tatar has played well in the regular season, but his lack of production in the playoffs has left him in the press gallery. He had one assist and one goal in eight games with Vegas before the trade and has two goals and one assist in 15 playoff games with Montreal.

Article content I think it worked out for both teams. said Suzuki. When Marc Bergevin called me and said I was a big piece they wanted, I just wanted to show that Montreal made the right decision by pulling me over. I want to do everything I can for this franchise. It was more about proving Marc was right to want me in the deal. This is a deal that should look better for Montreal as Suzuki continues to develop and Norlinder makes the leap out of Swedish competition. Both teams’ defenses are solid, relying on their top four. The addition of Alex Pietrangelo has boosted the Vegas blue line, but there is some concern in Montreal about the status of Jeff Petry and his dislocated fingers. Ducharme said Petry is doubtful for Game 1, but making progress.

Article content The Vegas powerplay scores at a 14.4 percent clip, which is about four points lower than the Canadiens. Montreal has the best penalty shootout record in the playoffs with a success rate of over 90 percent. Prediction: The Canadiens drive the momentum like a hot shooter at the craps table, winning in six games. Making up for lost income:The Canadiens received 2,500 spectators for their last three home games and the lucky fans paid between $190 and $350 at the box office and prices rose dramatically in the resale market. This time, the cash register prices are scaled from $350 to $700. Kirk has work: Kirk Muller, who was sent off as part of the Canadiens mid-season coaching, has joined Darryl Sutter as the assistant coach of the Calgary Flames.

Article content Hiring makes sense on several levels. Sutter is an old fashioned tutor and while Muller understands the importance of hard work, he falls into the player coach category and can play a good cop for Sutter’s bad cop. While the Carolina Hurricanes have never made it to the playoffs in his more than two seasons behind the bench, Muller does have head coaching experience in the NHL and will be well placed to succeed. Sutter when he is fired or decides it is time to return to the ranch to prepare for the spring calving season. [email protected] twitter.com/zababes12 Stu Cowan: Corey Perry Finds Perfect Match With Canadiens Canadiens Notebook: Was Bob Gainey’s Speech the First of Many?

