Texas transfer Willie Tyler disbands from Syracuse football





Syracuse, NY Texas transfer Willie Tyler has withdrawn from Syracuse's football program, he announced Friday. Tyler, an attacking guard who is six feet tall and 335 pounds, shared his news in a post on Twitter. He was not immediately available for comment. I want to thank Syracuse and the coaching staff for the chance to play there! I have decided to disband, Tyler wrote. Tyler received a scholarship offer from Syracuse on January 19, and nearly a week later his primary recruiter, former SU assault line coach Mike Cavanaugh, took a job in the state of Arizona. Despite the staff change, Tyler committed to the program in April because of his relationship with new OL coach Mike Schmidt of Orange. Tyler said he was welcomed via social media shortly after his union by Orange offensive lineman Chris Bleich, defensive lineman Josh Black and New Mexico state transfer Jason Simmons Jr.. As a senior at Racine Lutheran (Wisconsin), Tyler recorded 45 tackles (23 solo), 11 tackles for losses, 2.5 sacks, three blocked kicks and two interceptions as a defensive lineman in 2016. He got three stars when he got out of high school, according to 247Sports. Tyler previously told Syracuse.com that he decided to move from Texas because he was looking for an opportunity where he can make an impact. He still has three years to qualify. Contact Mike Curtis at any time: email | Twitter MORE ORANGE SOCCER Former Syracuse Security Andre Cisco Signs Rookie Contract With Jacksonville Jaguars Syracuse women's lacrosse, men's rowing take home Team of the Year honors in 15th Annual Cuse Awards Former Syracuse football greats Marvin Harrison, Dwight Freeney on the College Football Hall of Fame vote How big was Dino Babers raised? Syracuse University's Financial Forms Offer a First Look Ax: Take over Syracuse footballs, win total, lacrosse predictions (quick takes)







